DR Congo landslide kills at least 12, more than 50 still missing

At least 12 people were killed and more than 50 are still missing after heavy rain caused a ravine to collapse onto a river in southwest Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official and a civil society leader said on Sunday.

The landslide occurred around midday on Saturday in Dibaya Lubwe commune in Kwilu province. It sent a cascade of clay and debris down to the banks of the Kasai River, where a boat was docking and people were washing clothes.

Interim provincial governor Felicien Kiway said 12 bodies had been pulled from the rubble so far, including nine women, three men and a baby.