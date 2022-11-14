    বাংলা

    South Africa reports bird flu outbreak on small farm: WOAH

    Some 58 ‘domestic birds’ of a total flock of 200 were found dead of the highly contagious virus

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 12:50 PM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 12:50 PM

    South Africa reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N2 bird flu on a farm in the eastern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday, citing a report from local authorities.

    Some 58 "domestic birds" of a total flock of 200 were found dead of the highly contagious virus, the report said, without giving additional details on the type of birds.

