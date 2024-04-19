WHO says wider alert on contaminated J&J cough syrup 'likely'

The UN health body said it puts out global medical product alerts to "encourage diligence" by national authorities and was likely to do so in this instance, "subject to confirmation of certain details from parties".

The batch of Benylin syrup recalled was made by J&J in South Africa in May 2021, although Kenvue now owns the brand after a spin-off from J&J last year.

J&J has referred requests for comment to Kenvue. Kenvue was not immediately available for comment, but said this week it was conducting its own assessment and working with health authorities to determine a course of action.

Since Nigeria's recall, five other African countries have also pulled the product from shelves - Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and South Africa, where the drug was made.

South Africa’s regulator has also recalled another batch of the syrup, which is used to treat coughs, hay fever and other allergic reactions in children.