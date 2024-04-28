Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 28, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Some US officials say in internal memo Israel may be violating international law in Gaza

The submissions to the memo provide the most extensive picture to date of the divisions inside the State Department over whether Israel

Some US officials say in internal memo Israel may be violating in
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah, April 21, 2024.REUTERS

Humeyra Pamuk

Reuters

Published : 28 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM

Updated : 28 Apr 2024, 05:25 PM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Columbia leadership rebuked for crackdown on protesters
Columbia leadership rebuked for crackdown on protesters
Moscow shooting poses awkward questions for Russia's intelligence agencies
Moscow shooting poses awkward questions for Russia's intelligence agencies
Number of S Korea marriages edges up after 11 years of falls
Number of S Korea marriages edges up after 11 years of falls
Read More
Court to decide on ACC chargesheet against Khalidi on Jun 10
Court to decide on ACC chargesheet against Khalidi on Jun 10
Australia's Fraser-McGurk goes berserk in IPL to push for WC spot
Australia's Fraser-McGurk goes berserk in IPL to push for WC spot
Only US can halt Israel's attack on Rafah: Abbas
Only US can halt Israel's attack on Rafah: Abbas
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
Read More
Opinion

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh

Tasneem Hossain

Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
Read More