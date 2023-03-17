Rising bottled water consumption signals safe drinking water goal is under threat, says UN think tank

"To a somewhat surprising extent, bottled water grew immensely over the last few decades while in the conventional and more reliable public and domestic drinking water supply, progress was slow paced," said report co-author Vladimir Smakhtin of UNU-INWEH.

Meeting the UN sustainable development goal of providing safe drinking water by 2030 is therefore under threat, he said, noting governments were too often leaving the provision of safe drinking water to private actors.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS

In addition to concerns over poor access to clean drinking water, rising bottled water consumption also threatens the environment, ranging from concerns that corporations are depleting groundwater to plastic pollution.

The industry produced 600 billion plastic bottles in 2021, 85% of which are likely to end up in landfills.

"While there is growing awareness toward bottled water and plastic issues in the northern hemisphere ... the market is not showing that," said report co-author Zeineb Bouhlel. "It shows that campaigns run by corporations have a bigger influence on perceptions that bottled water is a better option."

Research published last week found that plastics entering the ocean could nearly triple by 2040 if left unchecked.

"It is a human right to have access to free and clean water, but it's also a right to live in a world free from plastic pollution," said Marcus Eriksen, director of the 5 Gyres Institute, a plastic pollution non-profit.