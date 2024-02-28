Troubled waters: How human activities threaten the existence of Olive Ridley turtles in Cox's Bazar

The Olive Ridley sea turtles, renowned for their unique characteristic of returning to their birthplace to lay eggs, are facing an existential threat on their journey back to the shores of Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar.

Human activities have rendered the beach inhospitable while the sea waters are also fraught with danger for these marine creatures.

The perilous environment has led to a significant decline in the number of mother turtles making their way to the beach, which in turn has resulted in a decrease in the quantity of eggs laid over the last 15 years.

The once-common sight of Olive Ridley turtles visiting the beach for nesting, an event known as 'Arribada', or "arrival by sea" in Spanish, is becoming a rarity.

The beaches are seeing fewer turtles due to the hostile conditions created by human interference.

The grimness of the situation came to bear in the first two months of 2024 when 95 dead Olive Ridley turtles were discovered along the beaches.

Since Feb 13, there have been no sightings of turtles laying eggs.

Experts suspect injuries, such as cuts to their flippers and throats, caused by entanglement in fishing nets resulted in the turtles' deaths.

According to them, the decline in the turtle population in Cox's Bazar can be attributed to several factors, including excessive fishing near the shore, unregulated tourism activities, and high levels of light and noise pollution.