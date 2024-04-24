173 Bangladeshis detained in Myanmar arrive in Cox’s Bazar

FAMILIES WAIT ANXIOUSLY

Nabi Hossain from Ramu Upazila spoke to bdnews24.com at the Nuniarchar jetty.

He said the returnees included his brother Jagir Hossain and three others from his neighbourhood. His brother went missing a year and a half ago. Later, the family learned he was detained in Myanmar while headed to Malaysia by sea route after being lured by middlemen.

Nabi was waiting at the jetty when police informed them his brother would return after a year and a half.

Badiul Alam from Mohshkhali’s Shaplapur was waiting for his son Joynal Abedin, who also went missing on his way to Malaysia a year and a half ago.

Five more people from his locality were accompanying his son, Badiul said.

Most of the family members of the returnees said they were caught in Myanmar while attempting to go to Malaysia illegally.

The BGB would receive the returnees and hand them over to the police, said Cox’s Bazar Police Superintendent Md Mahfuzul Islam. Later, they would be handed to their families through their respective police stations, he said.

Myanmar naval ship Chin Dwin is coming to take back members of its defence force who took refuge in Bangladesh, according to the Bangladesh High Commission in Yangon.

Of the 173 Bangladeshis returning, at least 144 of them have already served full terms in a Myanmar prison. The other 29 of them were pardoned by the Myanmar government through a negotiation by the Bangladesh mission.