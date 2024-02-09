Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore hope to lure Chinese with visa free travel

BIG SPENDERS

Before the pandemic, Chinese tourists were a vital source of revenue, accounting for more than a quarter of all holiday makers to Thailand in 2019. Chinese visitors were also the top spenders in Singapore, splashing out over $3 billion that same year.

Even though fewer Chinese are travelling than before the pandemic, Chinese account for the bulk of visitors to Thailand, which launched its visa waiver in September, and tourism authorities there say they expect 177,000 Chinese tourists for the Lunar New Year holiday, more than three-times 2023 levels.

"The direction has been good since the visa free programme," said Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, deputy governor at the Tourism Authority of Thailand. "It's starting to get back to pre-pandemic levels."

Malaysia's visa-free deal for Chinese started in December, and it is hoping to attract 5-7 million Chinese visitors this year, which would be almost double pre-pandemic levels.

For the Lunar New Year, hotels including those under The Ascott Limited group, are launching promotions such as discounts and special activities and snacks for the festival.

Because of its status as an Asian air traffic hub, Singapore is ahead of its Southeast Asian rivals in flying in Chinese visitors, with the number of direct flights connecting mainland China rising nearly 5 percent this month from the same month in 2019.

Both Malaysia and Thailand still have far fewer direct flights: 33 percent and 17 percent less than 2019 levels respectively, data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows.