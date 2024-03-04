Thailand needs stimulus measures to boost economy, PM's aide says

Thailand's economy is in a "critical situation", the prime minister's chief of staff said on Monday, stressing the need for stimulus measures aimed at tackling household debt, boosting tourism and attracting foreign investment.

"Figures show we are not in good shape," Prommin Lertsuridej told reporters.

His remarks come as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's government pushes to revive Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy, which has suffered from weak exports and a slow recovery from the pandemic compared to regional peers.