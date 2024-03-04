    বাংলা

    Thailand needs stimulus measures to boost economy, PM's aide says

    The prime minister's chief of staff stresses a need for measures to tackle household debt, boost tourism and inject stimulus into the economy

    Reuters
    Published : 4 March 2024, 08:36 AM
    Updated : 4 March 2024, 08:36 AM

    Thailand's economy is in a "critical situation", the prime minister's chief of staff said on Monday, stressing the need for stimulus measures aimed at tackling household debt, boosting tourism and attracting foreign investment.

    "Figures show we are not in good shape," Prommin Lertsuridej told reporters.

    His remarks come as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's government pushes to revive Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy, which has suffered from weak exports and a slow recovery from the pandemic compared to regional peers.

    Srettha has outlined ambitions to make Thailand a regional hub for several sectors including electric vehicles (EVs), aviation, finance and the digital economy. He has also urged lawmakers to boost Thailand as a food, wellness and tourism hub.

    "We are doing everything we can," Prominn said, referring to measures including visa-free tourism and policies to address household debt that is at a ratio of 91% of gross domestic product.

    He also said Thailand must "improve almost every kind of legal framework" to make it easier to do business. He added companies like Alphabet Inc's Google and Tesla had expressed interest in investing in the country.

    Critics have cautioned that the government's raft of measures - especially a $14 billion 'digital wallet' handout scheme - may not be fiscally viable and could stoke inflation.

    Prommin said the government's 3.48 trillion baht ($97.29 billion) budget should be approved and ready to spend by next month.

    The budget has been on hold since October due to a delay last year in forming a government.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ousted former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra gestures as she arrives at the Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 31, 2015.
    Thai court clears ex-PM Yingluck in negligence case
    Yingluck has been living overseas for the past six years to avoid jail for a previous conviction for negligence handed down after her government's ousting in 2014 coup
    Cambodia's former Prime Minister Hun Sen poses for a picture during his meeting with Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, in a location given as Bangkok, Thailand, in this handout image released on Feb 21, 2024.
    Thai ex-PM Thaksin gets visit from Hun Sen of Cambodia
    The former Cambodian leader is one of Thaksin’s closest allies during his 15 years of self-imposed exile
    Supporters stand outside Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's family compound after he arrives from a police hospital after being granted parole, in Bangkok, Thailand, February 18, 2024.
    Thai ex-PM Thaksin meets prosecutor on royal insult case
    The meeting relates to a case brought against Thaksin in 2016 that has yet to advance
    People shop ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok's Chinatown, Thailand, February 8, 2024.
    Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore hope to lure Chinese with visa free travel
    Tourism authorities there say they expect 177,000 Chinese tourists for the Lunar New Year holiday

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?