China opens visa centre in Dhaka to boost ties

The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka has opened a separate visa centre amid growing demand and growing business ties and communication between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka Yao Wen inaugurated the visa centre at the Prasad Trade Centre in Banani on Thursday.

General passport holders will no longer have to go to the embassy to receive a visa, the Chinese embassy said. However, those who have diplomatic or official passports will still have to apply at the embassy.

Explaining the reasoning for opening the visa centre, Ambassador Wen said that exchanges between Bangladesh and China are increasing, close, and frequent at all levels and in all sectors.

“More and more Bangladeshi people are willing to travel to China, and their demand for Chinese visas has been growing,” he said.