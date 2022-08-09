Crushed by war, Syrian tourism eyes expat uptick

Somar Hazim had high hopes when he opened a hotel in Damascus in 2009, adding to a growing number of boutique guest houses in the Old City that were proving to be a hit with tourists, before war broke out and forced him to close down.

Although security returned to Damascus years ago, big-spending foreign visitors have not, with Syria still fractured by war.

Hazim has no plans to reopen his Beit Rose Hotel, an 18th-century house with rooms set around a picturesque courtyard, a decision that reflects the weakness of tourism and the wider economy of a country suffering from 11 years of conflict.