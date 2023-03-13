Indonesia's Bali wants to tighten visa requirements for Russian tourists

"Because they are at war, so they flocked to Bali, including those who sought comfort or came to work here," he said, according to a post on the immigration agency's Instagram account. He added these two countries were singled out because their citizens' infractions were more "significant" than those of others.

He did not provide details on the violations.

The move comes as Indonesians take to social media to complain about some Russian tourists' actions in Bali, including a model who posed nude at a sacred tree and a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian while driving under the influence of alcohol.

A spokesperson for Indonesia's immigration agency, which is under the law ministry, declined to comment.

The embassies of Russia and Ukraine in Jakarta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia allows nationals of certain countries to apply for a visa upon landing in the country, while others have to apply before departure.