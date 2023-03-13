    বাংলা

    Indonesia's Bali wants to tighten visa requirements for Russian tourists

    More than 77,500 Russians went there between September 2022 and January 2023 as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, compared with about 88,000 in the same period just before the pandemic

    Reuters
    Published : 13 March 2023, 09:27 AM
    Updated : 13 March 2023, 09:27 AM

    Authorities in Indonesia's popular holiday island of Bali have asked the central immigration agency to cancel a visa-on-arrival policy for Russian and Ukrainian nationals after tourists were found working illegally.

    Russian nationals are among the biggest groups of foreign arrivals in Indonesia, according to official tourism data. At least four Russian citizens were deported this month for visa violations and immigration authorities have repeatedly warned foreigners in Bali against working on tourist visas.

    Bali Governor I Wayan Koster said on Sunday he has asked the Ministry of Law and Human Rights to tighten visa requirements by cancelling the visa-on-arrival facility specifically for Russian and Ukrainian citizens due to a series of violations.

    "Because they are at war, so they flocked to Bali, including those who sought comfort or came to work here," he said, according to a post on the immigration agency's Instagram account. He added these two countries were singled out because their citizens' infractions were more "significant" than those of others.

    He did not provide details on the violations.

    The move comes as Indonesians take to social media to complain about some Russian tourists' actions in Bali, including a model who posed nude at a sacred tree and a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian while driving under the influence of alcohol.

    A spokesperson for Indonesia's immigration agency, which is under the law ministry, declined to comment.

    The embassies of Russia and Ukraine in Jakarta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Indonesia allows nationals of certain countries to apply for a visa upon landing in the country, while others have to apply before departure.

    More than 77,500 Russians arrived in the Southeast Asian country between September 2022 and January 2023 as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, compared with about 88,000 in the same period just before the pandemic.

    About 8,800 Ukrainian visitors arrived between September 2022 and January 2023.

    Known for its beaches, temples, waterfalls and nightlife, Bali drew 6.2 million foreign visitors in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

    RELATED STORIES
    ​People enjoy the beach during sunset in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia, Sept 2, 2022.
    New Indonesia laws pose no risk to tourists: Bali governor
    The island's governor dismisses concerns that revised laws which include articles criminalising sex outside marriage may scare away tourists from its shores
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018.
    Considering a challenge to US nominee to head WB: Russia
    Russia remains a voting member of the World Bank, although the bank halted all programmes in Russia and Belarus last March
    A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct 12, 2018.
    IMF to temporarily raise borrowing limits to aid vulnerable countries
    These changes will provide member countries that face 'increased financing pressures and vulnerabilities', access to more financial support
    A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.
    Pandemic fund vastly oversubscribed, more money needed: World Bank
    The World Bank's pandemic fund, set up to help prevent a COVID-19 rerun, raised around $1.6 billion in total so far, much less than the $10 billion annual funding gap

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher