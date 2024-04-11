The Ukrainian amputees returning to the front to resist Russian advance

Ukrainian commander Odin's lower leg was blown off in a mine explosion last year. Now he's back in the trenches.

"I had offers to go back to my local academy as a teacher or to work at a draft office in Odesa," the 32-year-old from the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade told Reuters from a cramped bunker on the front line in the eastern region of Donetsk.

"I said I'm not interested in these positions."

Mango, a 28-year-old tank gunner, saw his hand shredded by shrapnel two years ago during fighting in Mariupol before he was captured by the Russians. He too has returned to the front, as logistics chief for a battalion in the Azov Brigade, which held out for months in defence of the southern city.

Ukraine's drained and depleted army needs all the help it can get. It is being driven back by its far larger, more powerful enemy around the eastern city of Avdiivka while coming under increasing pressure at other sections of the front.

"When I got back from captivity, I realised the war wasn't over," said Mango, who like Odin and most Ukrainian soldiers goes by his military call sign for security reasons.

"Even though I can't sit inside a tank, I can still be useful. I can still fight a bit."

The two soldiers are among thousands of Ukrainian troops who have lost limbs since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in early 2022. While the Kyiv government declined to share data on casualties, which it deems sensitive, Pryncyp, a leading human rights organisation representing military personnel, put the number of amputees from the war at between 20,000 and 50,000.

Battlefields are littered with mines, while artillery and drone attacks are a constant menace, meaning the grim number is rising steadily.