Mexico declares national security protection for Mayan tourist train

Mexico's president said on Thursday that construction and operation of a tourist train project that could cost up to $20 billion is a matter of national security, offering new legal protections for the high-profile public work.

In a decree published in Mexico's official gazette, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador invoked government and national security prerogatives over "the construction, operation, maintenance ... execution and administration of the transport infrastructure" that makes up both the Mayan tourist train project as well as the transoceanic freight rail corridor.

The projects are among Lopez Obrador's most costly infrastructure priorities aimed at bringing more prosperity to Mexico's poorer south.