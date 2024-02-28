48 HOURS: How to experience Amsterdam? Tips from an online travel expert

Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings, has done more than his share of travelling the globe since becoming the head of the firm back in 2017.

Yet Fogel – who oversees online travel brands like Booking.com, Priceline, KAYAK and OpenTable – says his favourite place to visit is Amsterdam. Here are his top ways to experience the Dutch capital.

[The following interview is edited and condensed]

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMSTERDAM

I first visited the city in 1983 as a student. Amsterdam is a city of contrasts, which is one of my favorite things about it.

It is incredibly international, but geographically small. It’s a tourism hub, but also a center for business and tech in the region. There’s so much happening, but it runs at a more relaxed pace than many other major cities.