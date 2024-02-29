Entrepreneurs seek tax, VAT exemption to foster tourism industry growth

The tourism industry entrepreneurs have sought a reduction of the existing 10 percent advance tax on tour operators and the VAT imposed on residential hotels for the development and expansion of the sector.

The traders drew the government’s attention to facilitate the visa process to attract foreign tourists, alongside providing special offers on airfares in a meeting of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry committee on tour, travel and hospitality industry in Dhaka on Thursday, according to a statement from the FBCCI.

The traders also sought duty exemptions for the import of machinery and vehicles used in the sector, urging authorities to stop their harassment in the name of government requisition.