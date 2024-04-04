Metrorail rides to get pricier from July as NBR will not offer more VAT exemptions

The National Board of Revenue, or NBR, is not waiving the 15 percent VAT imposed on Dhaka Metrorail tickets anymore, meaning from Jul 1, the fare for the tube ride will go up.

On Thursday, the VAT department of NBR issued an order stating that although a 15 percent VAT had been imposed on Metrorail tickets, it was waived when the modern transport system was launched. Now, that exemption will no longer be provided.

And so, from Jul 1, Metrorail passengers will have to pay VAT on their tickets.

The NBR has informed the managing company, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), about this through a letter.