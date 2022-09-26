    বাংলা

    Bangladesh opens up to foreign tourists after pandemic pause

    The tourism authorities adopted a “recovery plan” to help the sector recover from the pandemic-induced losses

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Sept 2022, 02:29 PM
    Updated : 26 Sept 2022, 02:29 PM

    Bangladesh has lifted restrictions on tourism in the country for the first time in over two years following the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali made it official in a discussion at the Parjatan Bhaban in Agargaon on Monday.

    The government made the move on the counsel of the national COVID technical committee, he said.

    Bangladesh stopped issuing visas for tourists after coronavirus broke out two years ago. Although authorities gradually began allowing visitors of other classes with the drop in COVID cases and fatalities, tourism visas were not issued until now.

    The tourism sector sustained heavy losses amid the pandemic. The government is taking a slew of measures to make up for the losses and ensure the sustainable development of the industry.

    Mahbub said the Bangladesh Tourism Board has undertaken a “recovery plan” including guidelines to help the industry make a turnaround.

    RELATED STORIES
    Canada to remove all COVID border, travel measures from Oct 1
    Canada to axe all COVID border, travel measures
    The decision was based on the North American country's vaccination rate and the availability of newer vaccines and treatments
    Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID-19 with honey, turmeric and SIM cards
    Bhutan welcomes back tourists after COVID-19
    The country known for its natural beauty and ancient Buddhist culture shut its borders to visitors, a major source of income, in March 2020 over the pandemic
    Singapore airport working with airlines to avoid travel chaos as demand returns
    Singapore airport working with airlines to avoid travel chaos
    The airport reached 56% of its 2019 passenger numbers in August and the government has forecast the number of flights will reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year
    Prices of airline tickets stay high as upkeep woes crimp fleets
    Prices of airline tickets stay high as upkeep woes crimp fleets
    A global squeeze on maintenance, repair and overhaul capacity is one of the factors contributing to higher airfares for travellers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher