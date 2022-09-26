Bangladesh opens up to foreign tourists after pandemic pause

Bangladesh has lifted restrictions on tourism in the country for the first time in over two years following the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali made it official in a discussion at the Parjatan Bhaban in Agargaon on Monday.
The government made the move on the counsel of the national COVID technical committee, he said.
Bangladesh stopped issuing visas for tourists after coronavirus broke out two years ago. Although authorities gradually began allowing visitors of other classes with the drop in COVID cases and fatalities, tourism visas were not issued until now.
The tourism sector sustained heavy losses amid the pandemic. The government is taking a slew of measures to make up for the losses and ensure the sustainable development of the industry.
Mahbub said the Bangladesh Tourism Board has undertaken a “recovery plan” including guidelines to help the industry make a turnaround.