For some Gaza children, another round of violence reopens trauma

There are no safe shelters in the strip, where Palestinian officials and international humanitarian organisations have warned that the healthcare system is on the brink of collapse.

A report in June by the aid group Save the Children found the psychosocial wellbeing of children in Gaza was at "alarmingly low levels" based on a survey of 488 children and 160 parents and caregivers. One in two children in Gaza is in need of mental health and psychosocial support, Elmi said.

This was already the case after May 2021, she added, when 11 days of fighting between Israel and the Islamist Hamas left 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 people in Israel dead, leading to "a cumulative effect of long-lasting trauma for children."

'CONTINUOUS' TRAUMA

No casualties were reported on the Israeli side this time but children living in Israeli communities around Gaza, within immediate range of rockets fired from the strip, also suffer from trauma, UNICEF's Elmi said.

Israeli studies over the years have established that children under continuous exposure to bombardment experience high levels of stress, with particularly high levels of anxiety in areas near Gaza.

"There is endless research and work regarding the long-term effects of exposure to traumatic situations," said psychologist Ilana Elyassi, speaking in her office in Gevim, in southern Israel. "I think it affects almost any area of the personality, the internal world and people's functionality."

Sitting in a fortified room in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Ravit and Amit Shubely played with their two children to distract them from possible sirens warning of incoming rockets.