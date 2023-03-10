Nuclear submarine plan aims to give Australia strategic edge to deter China

It is vital that Australia has the same capability to deter - or, if necessary, fight - China as it expands its nuclear submarine fleet and ranges deeper into Australia's northern waters, he said.

"The number one thing submarines do is hunt other submarines," he said. "We need to be able to track those submarines, and if it did come to a conflict with anyone, to respond appropriately. They are a really important part of our deterrence capability."

A US Defense Department report last year said the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) had a fighting force of 340 ships and submarines, including 12 nuclear submarines - six equipped with ballistic missiles - and 44 conventionally powered submarines. The report added that China would build a guided missile submarine by the middle of this decade.

Sheer numbers can be overcome with superior technology, analysts said.

"Chinese submarines are of less advanced technology and noisier than they should be so more detectable," said Bates Gill, executive director for the Asia Society's Centre for China Analysis.

United States Studies Centre chief executive Michael Green, a former US National Security Council member who wrote a paper for the Pentagon seven years ago on undersea warfare, said he estimated then the US had a 15-year lead over China in that realm.

"The Chinese are developing carrier-killer ballistic missiles to target surface ships, aircraft carriers and destroyers. This undersea warfare advantage, this edge, is absolutely critical to deterring China against thinking it can use force against anyone in the region," he said.

Green says PLA officials told him a decade ago that Beijing sought to control the waters around the Pacific's "first island chain" of Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines - which all have treaties with the United States - to create a buffer.