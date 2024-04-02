Bangladesh discusses a second nuclear power plant with Russia’s Rosatom

The first of the two 1200 MW units of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in northern Bangladesh is expected to begin experimental production by the end of 2024.

Alexey Likhachev, director general of the station’s Russian constructor Rosatom, revealed the information after a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Tuesday.

They also discussed the construction of another two-unit nuclear power plant at the site in Pabna, he said.

Other top officials of the Russian state nuclear energy agency, Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman and representatives of the Atomic Energy Commission were also present.

In a statement after the meeting, Likhachev said the physical startup of the first unit of Rooppur power station will begin before the end of this year.

He said they discussed new projects and Bangladesh expressed interest in constructing two more nuclear power units at the Rooppur site.

A high-power multipurpose research reactor, which can solve many problems in science and nuclear medicine, was also discussed.

In an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 TV channel, he said Bangladesh wishes to cooperate with Rosatom on projects in third countries.