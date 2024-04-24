Stoinis still keen to represent Australia despite loss of central contract

Named Player of the Match, Stoinis did not want to describe his performance as a statement knock and said he had a great relationship with Australia coach Andrew McDonald.

"Me not getting a contract, I knew that a while ago," Stoinis said after Lucknow's fifth win in eight matches.

"I think it's great to give younger kids a crack and let them take my spot. I'm absolutely fine with that on the contract list.

"But on the playing front, I still obviously want to make sure that I'm there, and that's also why it's so lucky for us and for me particularly to have this competition (the IPL)...

"I started my career pretty much here and who knows I finish it here."

Stoinis was promoted to number three after Lucknow lost Quinton de Kock in the first over, allowing the Australian to pace his innings.