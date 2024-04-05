China's crowded wine market offers no lifeline for struggling global industry

While exceptional offerings such as Penfold's are likely to receive a fillip, the re-entry of Australian wines to China will be tough for many other producers already battling serious issues of oversupply.

They will shrink market share for nations such as France, Chile and Italy that benefited from their absence to become the leaders of China's $1.6-billion import market, with shares of 48.24 percent, 19.31 percent and 10.1 percent respectively in 2023.

And Australia's 2015 free trade deal with China frees up its wine shipments, giving it a 14 percent tariff advantage over many nations.

Still, ramping up Australia's export capacity to China will need time, and imports in a shrinking overall market are unlikely to quickly reach 2019's pre-pandemic figure of A$1.2 billion ($790 million).

That is not to rule out hopes for China's wine market to grow, with Chan betting on a stabilisation, even though she fears the peak has probably passed.

Anderson said there was room for growth as annual adult consumption stands at less than half a litre and wine accounts for less than 1.5 percent of all alcohol consumption in China today.

Still, it was "confounding" that China had overturned normal expectations for the growth of wine-drinking in a developing market.

"Given the growth in incomes, and what we have seen from many other countries and cultures, there's no reason why we shouldn't have expected the same type of growth in consumption of wine to continue in China," he said.