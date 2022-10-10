'I don't want to shoot anybody': war-averse Russians seek sanctuary in Georgia

Alexey, a 33-year-old who works in media, spent six days queuing in his car on the Russian side of the border. He didn't sleep for the first 48 hours for fear of losing his place.

"It was a tough decision to leave, I thought about it for a long time. But I realised if I didn't leave right now I might never be able to. Russia could close the borders," he said.

Rumours of border closures have swirled around Moscow for weeks, denied by the Kremlin but viewed by many as credible.

Alexey said he considered abandoning his car and crossing on foot or bike, where the lines where shorter. Local media reports say dozens of cars had to be moved by police after their owners ditched them near the border.

"I don't want to go to war. I don't want to fight against a brotherly nation," Alexey said of his reason for leaving.

FROSTY RECEPTION

On the streets of Tbilisi, the latest influx of Russians into a city of just 1 million is evident.

Large queues have formed outside banks and shops selling SIM cards, while cafes are dotted with young Russian men scouring AirBnB for a place to stay.

How many will remain and for how long is an open question. For those who cannot work remotely, finding a local job will be tough and housing costs have rocketed, say volunteers helping Russians to acclimatise.

Prior to mobilisation, more than 45,000 Russians had already opened bank accounts in Georgia this year, central bank data shows - more than doubling the number of Russian-held accounts in the country in the space of just six months.

The arrivals have stoked a mini economic boom, with an extra 1.2 billion Georgian lari ($430 million) flooding into Georgia through cross-border transfers, says the Institute for the Development of Freedom of Information, a Georgian think-tank.

But for some locals, there is a feeling of apprehension.

Ex-Soviet Georgia and Russia fought a short war in 2008 over Abkhazia and South Ossetia - two regions internationally recognised as part of Georgia but under the control of Russian-backed separatists.

The two countries still have no formal diplomatic relations and Georgian society was fiercely anti-Russian before Putin invaded Ukraine.