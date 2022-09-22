A human rights lawyer pays the painful price of standing up to Xi's China

Other New Citizens activists, including Xu, were rounded up around the same time. Ding was held for a year; in April 2014, he was found guilty of "gathering a crowd to disturb social order" and sentenced to three and a half years. In his indictment, prosecutors referred to the group's efforts to compel asset disclosures. Months earlier, Xu had been jailed for four years for similar offenses.

Colleagues of the jailed activists noted an irony: The convictions came about the time Xi launched a corruption purge that has seen hundreds of top political and military leaders, and thousands of lower-level officials arrested and punished for graft. It continues today.

While Ding and Xu were in custody, authorities launched the 709 crackdown. That nationwide sweep targeted more than 300 human rights lawyers, rights activists and legal professionals.

While Ding was in detention ahead of his trial, his lawyers sent tapes of their conversations with Ding to Luo. She was now in Alfred with their daughters. "In that year, I survived on his voice," Luo said.

Luo transcribed some of these talks and published them on the websites Human Rights in China and China Change. "They are terrified of what we did," Ding says in one. "They want to try us in order to warn others." He adds: "In essence, this is anti-anti-corruption."

PRISON LETTERS

About six months into Ding's sentence, Luo began receiving letters from him. They were "spiritual food," she said, sustaining her through the loneliness and worry of separation.

On a cool, early summer day at her house in Alfred, Luo sorted through a batch of the letters spread out on a table in the living room. She picked up one, dated August 24, 2014, and began reading aloud, translating into English from Ding’s neat Chinese handwriting.

Ding tells her with a trace of irony about the importance of maintaining good health. "The accomplishment I have in jail is getting thinner," she said, reading from the letter. "Right now my weight is 60 kilograms," or 132 pounds, "exactly the same as when we got to know each other."

She continued reading, pensive and subdued: "I believe after the age of 50 I have another 50 years full of energy. I hope you can keep healthy, keep happy so we can spend the 50 years together after I get out of jail."

Ding acknowledged that his single-minded commitment to career and politics caused hardship for his wife.

"From the first day I met you until now, I haven't been as good as I should be to you," Luo read from the letter. "I think you can understand my stubbornness, my ego. Let's hope together our future life will be totally different. I will accompany you to buy beautiful clothes. I will accompany you to travel around the world. I will enjoy the beautiful life with you…This day is not so far away."

Ding also wrote letters to the couple's elder daughter, Katherine, now a doctoral student in physics at Stanford University. Angry and hurt at Ding's decision to put politics ahead of his family, Katherine refused to read them, Luo said.

"She hates her father, still."

Ding was released in October 2016. It took almost a year for him to get a visa to rejoin his family in Alfred. Ding cooked and cleaned while Luo was at work and younger daughter Caroline was at school. The family went to art shows, museums and church. They invited Luo's close friends in Alfred to parties at home. But Katherine was still bitter, Luo recalled. "She said: 'When I needed him he wasn't there. Now I don't need him, he comes back.'"

Katherine and Caroline Ding declined to be interviewed.

It was clear that Ding had no intention of staying in Alfred, said Cao, the founder of the China Change website, which is funded in part by the U.S. National Endowment for Democracy. Cao met Ding at a café in Washington. Even before he sat down, Cao recalled, "he said: 'America is too comfortable, I have to go back or I will lose the will to go back and continue my work.'"

There was a powerful reason to return. Dissidents exiled from China almost always become less relevant to the struggle at home, where the Party imposes tight control on information from abroad.

Ding also visited fellow activist Teng at Teng's new home in New Jersey. "I strongly advised him to stay in the U.S., at least for a few years," Teng said. "The political atmosphere had become alarming and super-dangerous for him."

Ding returned. Xu, too, had been released and resumed meeting with fellow activists. Ding knew he was getting into a cat-and-mouse game with the authorities. "He was trying to avoid the Guobao," Luo said. She kept in touch via regular video calls as he traveled China.

"He kept moving every five to seven days," Luo said. "They followed him everywhere."

On December 7 and 8, 2019, Ding, Xu and about 20 other lawyers and activists held two days of meetings in the port city of Xiamen in southern China. They discussed human rights, the U.S.-China trade war and the pro-democracy protests then roiling Hong Kong, say people familiar with the agenda.

On December 26, Ding and three fellow attendees were arrested. Others fled China. Some, including Xu, went into hiding. Most were tracked down. Xu was caught in Guangzhou in February 2020.

In the indictment of Ding, prosecutors accused him of "subversion of state power" and planning the "overthrow of the socialist system" at Xiamen.

In this second period of custody, the jailers dealt harshly with Ding. His time there is described in court documents submitted by his lawyer, Peng Jian, and in accounts from Peng that Luo shared.

Ding was held for 176 days in so-called Residential Surveillance at a Designated Location – a form of detention widely used while an investigation is underway. He was kept in a room with bright lights switched on 24 hours a day throughout these months and deprived of warm clothing in the winter. He was made to wear a black hood whenever he left the room and didn't see sunlight for the entire period, according to a submission lawyer Peng made to the court.

Ding was also subjected to the rack-like "tiger bench." The belt around his waist was so tight he could barely breathe, Ding told his attorney. In intense pain, he was questioned by four teams of eight interrogators each in shifts, for 21 hours straight, seven days in a row, he said. He was released from the bench between 6 am and 9 am to use the toilet and walk around his cell but wasn't allowed to sleep.

"My ankles were swollen like buns and the pain was unbearable," Peng said Ding told him, according to a record of their conversation.

On the morning of his seventh day on the tiger bench, according to Peng's account, Ding told his interrogators he would make some admissions if they agreed to several conditions. He would talk only about the Xiamen meeting, he wouldn't confess to crimes, he would refuse representation by government-appointed lawyers, and he would be allowed to sleep.

In his filing to the court, Peng requested that Ding's admissions to interrogators be excluded on the grounds they were extracted through torture.

Luo is now campaigning for the release of Ding and other activists, writing letters to the United Nations, the U.S. government and Chinese authorities, and speaking at seminars and meetings with rights groups.

She is also facing a battle of her own. Her doctor tells her she is suffering the early symptoms of Parkinson's disease. She now says she wants her husband to give up and come back to her.

"Today I want to be blunt with you, Jiaxi," Luo wrote in a May 8 letter, in which she revealed her diagnosis. "You have dedicated your life to China's democracy and freedom, but this government doesn't appreciate it at all…In return for your patriotism, they torture you and lock you up. Can you consider leaving China, and choosing another life?"

Rights lawyers and activists say it's unlikely authorities will show leniency to Ding, especially given his long refusal to bend.

Peng, the lawyer, held a video call with Ding on August 10 and read him Luo's letter. In a Twitter post afterwards, Peng described Ding's reaction to the news of his wife's illness.

"He thought I had been looking down at the letter without looking at him," Peng wrote. "In fact, I noticed. He bent over, head close to the small tabletop, and with a hand restricted by shackles, wiped the corners of his eyes."

Still, after learning of Luo's battle with Parkinson's, Ding was adamant: He must continue his work.

"I am fighting the diseases of society," Ding told his lawyer, according to a record of the conversation. "I believe god has all of this in hand. In the future, we will definitely be reunited to live a peaceful life, although not now."