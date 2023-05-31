Drought fuels water conflict in France, Spain as farmers face fury

Now, the area is at the heart of a conflict between farmers, environmental activists and policy makers over the irrigation reservoirs.

The basins are filled using pumps that take water from the underground water table during the winter, which is supposed to be replenished by seasonal rains to ensure sufficient reserves for irrigation during dry spells in spring and summer.

But as rain becomes less reliable in southern Europe, that replenishment is no longer assured, with opponents of the reservoirs fearing water shortages could hit nature and other users.

Last October and this March, violent clashes broke out between anti-reservoir protesters and police during unauthorised demonstrations at the Sainte Soline "mega-basin".

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin described the protesters as "eco-terrorists", and police now stand guard at reservoir sites under construction.

Julien Le Guet, a spokesman for activist group BNM, said an agricultural revolution is needed that cuts water and pesticide use and promotes biodiversity restoration.

Right now, policymakers are "spending crazy amounts of time and money to maintain an ecocidal system", he said.

Yet Petorin of Water Co-op 79 stressed that farmers in the cooperative only extract set volumes of water that have been assigned to them.

As part of a 2018 sustainable agriculture deal between local authorities, farmers and other users, Water Co-op 79 agreed to reduce pesticide use and plant hedges to boost biodiversity, in return for access to water in the basins.

"If we don't continue with this project, there are farms that won't survive," Petorin added. "We have no other choice."

While most farmers in the area are thought to support the reservoirs, some small-scale growers do not, saying that they are losing out to large industrial farms with the money to install and maintain the pumps and pipes to access the water.

The Sainte Soline basin is one of 16 giant reservoirs that have recently been approved for construction in the Poitevin marshland by a court in the region.

But lawmaker and former environment minister Delphine Batho, who represents the region and has criticised the reservoirs, said curbing water use in agriculture is a better way forward.

"Adapting to climate change means planting trees, restoring wetlands and using less water for irrigation than we do now, because, quite simply, there will be less water," she said.

A WARNING FROM SPAIN'S WETLANDS

The picture is similar in Spain's Donana wildlife reserve, one of Europe's largest wetlands. Lagoons have dried out and biodiversity is disappearing as the area suffers from water being diverted to irrigate farmland, green campaigners say.

Le Guet of BNM described Donana as "the big brother of the Poitevin marsh with the same system of intense cultivation".

"It might be five to six years ahead of us in terms of damage, but it's the same causes, the same effects," he added.

While some irrigation is allowed around Donana, many farmers use illegal wells which are draining groundwater supplies - with the central government on a drive to shut hundreds of the wells.

In April, Andalusia's regional government announced plans to allow agricultural irrigation in five municipalities around the park.

The plan drew criticism from the government in Madrid and from the European Commission in Brussels, which had already referred Spain to the European Union's top court in January over a failure to protect the wetlands.

Andalusia, where the park is located, is one of the nation's leading food exporting regions. Spanish farmers nationwide fear losses of up to 60% of their crops this year due to drought.