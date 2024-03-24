China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come

China's hydro generation has been essentially flat for the last three years, despite commissioning several large new power plants, as a prolonged drought has sharply reduced river flows in the southwestern part of the country.

Since the drought started in the middle of 2022, China has been forced to turn back to coal to meet electricity consumption, while wind and solar have helped meet some of the growth in demand.

Installed hydro capacity had climbed 18% to 422 million kilowatts (kW) by the end of 2023 from 358 million kW at the end of 2019, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

But the amount of hydro electricity generated fell 1% to 1,141 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2023 from 1,153 billion kWh fours years earlier ("Output of energy products", NBS, March 2024).

Based on the previous trend, drought cut generation by about 190 billion kWh (-14%) in 2023 compared with what it might have been under normal river conditions based on capacity additions.

SOUTHWEST CHINA

Most of the country's hydro generation comes from a string of massive cascade dams and power stations situated on the Yangtze and its tributaries, which drain the Tibetan plateau and other parts of the southwest.

The neighbouring provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan alone accounted for 48% of the country's total hydroelectric generation in 2020.

If the downstream province of Hubei, home to the giant Three Gorges Dam, is included, the generation share reaches 60%.

Other southwestern areas drained by the Yangtze and smaller rivers, including Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong and Chongqing, take the share to 75%.

Southwest China receives most of its annual precipitation between June and August during the East Asian Monsoon, with a smaller amount between March and May during the spring rains, while autumn and winter are very dry.

Since the middle of 2022, however, much of the region has been gripped by a drought that has sharply reduced river flows.

In most of Tibet and parts of Sichuan and Yunnan, rainfall has been 50% or more below average since the middle of 2022.

The city of Yibin, located on the border between Sichuan and Yunnan, received just 663 millimetres (26 inches) of rain in 2023 and 1,024 millimetres in 2022 compared with an average of 1,225 millimetres per year between 2014 and 2021.