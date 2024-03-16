Merger with Padma Bank: What’s in it for Exim Bank?

In the swirling uncertainties of Bangladesh's banking sector, debt scam-ridden Padma Bank is unable to repay depositors, with its accumulated losses climbing close to Tk 10 billion. So, the question arises if a merger with this bank will harm the financial health of the profitable Exim Bank.

Concerns loom over whether the depositors of the Padma Bank will get their money back.

Padma is a conventional bank anyway while Exim follows Shariah, which begs the question: how the diverse banking models of the two entities will be reconciled.

Exim Bank Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder said they agreed to the merger because they have a duty to perform for the state. Exim will follow the Bangladesh Bank’s guidelines on the merger, he said.

The boards of directors of the two banks on Thursday decided in principle to merge, leaving only formalities to be done on the central bank’s instructions.

Padma was founded as The Farmers Bank after former home minister Muhiuddin Khan Alamgir secured the licence along with several others in 2013.

Its leadership and the name were changed after most of the loans disbursed by the bank became nonperforming within a few years from its inception.

The government injected Tk 7.29 billion capital into the bank through the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh and state-owned banks in 2019 as a last-ditch effort.

The new management announced possible foreign investment, but all the plans failed. Padma Bank chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat then left the bank.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist at the World Bank’s Dhaka office, stated: “It cannot not be said for sure whether the two banks are getting merged or something else will happen until the Bangladesh Bank sets the guidelines for the merger.

“It’ll be clear if this will bring good results once the process is known.”

Abdullah Al Mahmud of Dhaka University’s banking and insurance department sounded optimistic about the merger, but agreed with Zahid that time would be needed to see if the move brings good results.

“We can hope for the better if the strong banks take responsibility for the weak ones. Exim Bank is relatively better than Padma. We’ll need to wait and see if what’s happening now brings success or failure.”

Economist Mustafizur Rahman thinks Bangladesh does not need so many banks, but the government realised it late.

Padma Bank’s accumulated losses crossed Tk 9 billion in 2021. Although last two years’ final accounts are not yet available, the bank lost more than Tk 2.46 billion of its capital in the four years until 2022 after its renaming.

AMALGAMATION OF CONFLICTING POLICIES

Prof Abdullah said the conflicting policies of the two entities would be a big challenge for the merger.

Under the conventional banking system, Padma Bank is operated with fixed interest rates on lending and deposits.