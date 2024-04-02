Bangladesh sees remittances fall below $2bn in March, lowest in three months

Bangladeshi expatriates have sent over $1.99 billion in March, the lowest in three months.

The inward remittances last month, which ended just 10 days before Eid-ul-Fitr, were also 1.26 percent lower than the funds received in the same month last year, Bangladesh Bank data showed on Monday.

Remittances were below the $2 billion mark for the last time in December. The amount reached $2.11 billion in January and $2.16 billion in February.

Despite the fall in March, remittances in the first nine months of the current fiscal year saw a nearly 6.5 percent growth to $17 billion.