Air conditioner curbs add to heat deaths - but renewables can help

The data suggests that well-intended public policy aimed at curbing people's energy use to limit climate change or tackle other threats could have unintended health consequences - with swift investment in renewable energy the best way to avoid them.

"People usually think energy saving is a good thing. It helps mitigate climate change and helps people save money," said Guojun He, a study co-author and an associate professor at the University of Hong Kong.

But the data from Japan suggests "it's probably a bad idea to restrict individuals' energy consumption," he explained.

"The policy objective should be substituting dirty, non-renewable energy with renewable energy (so) it doesn't matter how much energy you consume."

FUTURE PROTECTION, CURRENT COST

The study - set to be published in the American Economic Journal: Applied Economics - found that pleas by Japan's government to reduce air conditioner use after Fukushima led to the public quickly slashing electricity use by 15%, in a country where air conditioners accounted for nearly half of summer electricity consumption in homes.

But an analysis of health data suggests an additional approximately 7,710 people died annually over the years of the energy conservation push, many on particularly hot summer days, said He, who is also China research director at the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute.

Most who perished were over 65 - an age group more vulnerable to heat-related stress - although younger people also experienced a spike in non-fatal heatstroke, the study found.

Understanding such risks is crucial as policymakers seek to balance a push to curb fossil fuel use and climate change to protect future generations while also ensuring the safety of people living today, He said in an interview.

"Policymakers should be aware of this trade-off when they design and implement climate change policies. It's a pretty bad idea to ask people to reduce energy consumption" when they most need it - though encouraging the purchase of more energy-efficient appliances is smart, he said.

Globally, a surge in heatwaves driven by climate change is putting many more people at risk, in both wealthy and poorer countries and communities and in places not previously seen as at risk.

More than 100 people died, for instance, during an unprecedented 2021 heatwave in the U.S. state of Washington, which saw normally cool cities such as Seattle hit with 42 degree Celsius (108 degree Fahrenheit) temperatures.