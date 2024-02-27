Bangladesh to hike retail power prices by up to Tk 0.70 in March

Hamid defended the move to hike gas and electricity prices. "The price of electricity fluctuates based on the cost of fuel everywhere around the world. We also have to adapt. There's simply no alternative."

Elaborating on the economic pressures contributing to the adjustment, he said, "The rise in the price of the dollar has increased subsidy bills. Over the next three years, we aim to make adjustments that will keep the burden at a manageable level."

He also outlined the government's strategy to mitigate the financial impact on consumers, saying, "For electricity, we are proceeding with price adjustments to gradually eliminate subsidies. For oil, we are adopting a dynamic pricing model."