1 dead, 10 injured in clash over Munshiganj power struggle

A man has died from a bullet wound following a clash between two sides engaged in a power struggle in Munshiganj. At least 10 others have been injured in the incident, with one of them suffering a bullet wound.
The clash played out intermittently between 3am and 7am on Saturday in the Sadar Upazila’s Khashkandi and Choto Mollakandi villages, said Md Aminul Islam, chief of the Sadar Police Station.
Rabbi, 19, and Parvez, 20 - both identified with a single name - were shot during the clash. The two were first taken to Munshiganj General Hospital before a doctor sent them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Parvez died on the way to Dhaka.
A power struggle between the Khashkandi and Choto Mollakandi villages had resulted in a longstanding feud between supporters of Mamun Haldar and Najir Haldar and supporters of another local leader named Ahmed (identified with a single name), the OC said, citing locals. The two sides had clashed before too.
The two sides got into an argument early on Saturday morning. Shots were fired and over a hundred improvised explosives were detonated, turning the village into a war zone. Ten to 12 residences were vandalised and fear spread among the village residents.
The two sides are known as supporters of the Awami League, a local representative said on condition of anonymity. One of them had previously held a post in the party.
Ahmed, the leader of the Ahmed group, said, “[Early on Saturday morning] Supporters of Selim Haldar, the brother of Mamun Haldar, attacked the homes of activists and supporters, causing widespread vandalism and stirring unrest by detonating improvised explosives.”
“When my supporters attempted to resist them, they opened fire. Parvez and Rabbi were shot. At least 10 people have been injured. Homes have been vandalised and looted.”
Mamun Haldar denied the allegations and made counter claims against Ahmed. “Since Friday afternoon, the criminals in the Ahmed group have been threatening our people.”
“Last night a clash broke out between the two sides when improvised explosives were detonated at the homes of my supporters. This led to injuries to eight to 10 of my supporters.”
OC Aminul claims the situation is calm at the moment and that police are conducting raids in the two villages to arrest those involved in the clash. They will be arrested regardless of which side they support, he said.