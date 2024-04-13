1 dead, 10 injured in clash over Munshiganj power struggle

A man has died from a bullet wound following a clash between two sides engaged in a power struggle in Munshiganj. At least 10 others have been injured in the incident, with one of them suffering a bullet wound.

The clash played out intermittently between 3am and 7am on Saturday in the Sadar Upazila’s Khashkandi and Choto Mollakandi villages, said Md Aminul Islam, chief of the Sadar Police Station.

Rabbi, 19, and Parvez, 20 - both identified with a single name - were shot during the clash. The two were first taken to Munshiganj General Hospital before a doctor sent them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Parvez died on the way to Dhaka.

A power struggle between the Khashkandi and Choto Mollakandi villages had resulted in a longstanding feud between supporters of Mamun Haldar and Najir Haldar and supporters of another local leader named Ahmed (identified with a single name), the OC said, citing locals. The two sides had clashed before too.