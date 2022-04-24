The former chancellor who became Putin’s man in Germany

Putin was
pressing Schröder to accept an offer to lead the shareholder committee of Nord
Stream, a Russian-controlled company in charge of building the first undersea
gas pipeline directly connecting Russia and Germany.
“Are you
afraid to work for us?” Putin had joked. Schröder might well have been, given
the appearance of possible impropriety; the pipeline he was now being asked to
head had been agreed to in the final weeks of his chancellorship, with his
strong support.
He took the
job anyway.
Seventeen
years later, the former chancellor, who recounted the events himself in a pair
of rare interviews, remains as defiant as ever.
“I don’t do
mea culpa,” Schröder said, sitting in his sprawling light- and art-filled
office in the center of his home city, Hannover, in northwestern Germany. “It’s
not my thing.”
With Putin
now waging a brutal war in Ukraine, all of Germany is reconsidering the ties
with Russia that — despite years of warnings from the United States and Eastern
European allies — have left Germany deeply reliant on Russian gas, giving Putin
coercive leverage over Europe while filling the Kremlin’s war chest.
That
dependency grew out of a German belief — embraced by a long succession of
chancellors, industry leaders, journalists and the public — that a Russia bound
in trade would have too much to risk in conflict with Europe, making Germany
more secure while also profiting its economy.
Schröder was
far from alone in that conviction. But today he has become the most prominent
face of that long era of miscalculation, not only because he expresses no
regret but also because he has profited handsomely from it, earning millions
while promoting Russian energy interests.
His close
ties to Putin have made him a pariah in his own country, where many now
criticize him for using his clout and connections over the past two decades to
enrich himself at the expense of Germany.
“He took
advantage of the reputation and influence of the chancellor’s office and
offered himself up as an agent for Russian interests to get rich,” said Norbert
Röttgen, a conservative lawmaker, former minister and longtime Russia hawk.
In the
interviews, Schröder, 78, spoke with undiminished swagger, cracking jokes but
arguing in essence that, well, if he got rich, then so did his country. When it
came to Russian gas, everyone was on board, he pointed out, mocking his
detractors over copious amounts of white wine.
“They all
went along with it for the last 30 years,” he said. “But suddenly everyone
knows better.”
Schröder
scoffed at the notion of now distancing himself personally from Putin, 69, whom
he considers a friend and sees regularly — most recently last month, in an
informal effort to help end the Ukraine war.
Schröder
refuses to resign from his board seats on Russian energy companies, despite
calls to do so from across the political spectrum, not least from Chancellor
Olaf Scholz, a fellow Social Democrat, who worked closely with Schröder when he
was chancellor.
Distancing
himself now, Schröder said, would lose him the trust of the one man who can end
the war: Putin. Even so, after all of his years of close relations with Putin,
he walked away with nothing during his one brief interlude trying to mediate in
the Ukraine conflict.
It is hard
by now — with Putin unrelenting more than two months into the Ukraine war — to
avoid the impression that Schröder is useful to the Russian leader as a cat’s
paw to further his own interest in hooking Germany on cheap Russian gas.
Germany’s
reliance on Russian gas surged to 55 percent before Russia’s attack on Ukraine
began in February, from 39 percent in 2011, amounting to 200 million euros, or
about $220 million, in energy payments every day to Russia.
It has
helped make Putin perhaps one of the world’s richest men, has buoyed his
otherwise feeble economy, and has enabled and emboldened him to pursue his
aggression in Ukraine.
Even as
Putin was massing troops on the Ukraine border last fall, Schröder visited the
Russian leader in Sochi, one of Putin’s favorite retreats, across from the
Black Sea coast that Russian forces are now trying to rip from Ukraine.
A cellphone
photograph that Schröder showed me from that visit shows the two men smiling at
each other, Putin in red hockey gear and Schröder in a light-blue shirt and
blazer. Asked what they talked about, he said, “Soccer.”
Schröder
distanced himself from the war but not from Putin. I asked about the by-now
notorious atrocities in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. “That
has to be investigated,” Schröder said, but added that he did not think those
orders would have come from Putin but from a lower authority.
“I think
this war was a mistake, and I’ve always said so,” Schröder said. “What we have
to do now is to create peace as quickly as possible.
“I have
always served German interests. I do what I can do. At least one side trusts
me.”
That side is
not the German side.
Since
Russia’s attack on Ukraine began, the entire staff of Schröder’s parliamentary
office resigned in protest, including his chief of staff and speechwriter of 20
years, who had been with him since his days as chancellor.
He
relinquished his honorary citizenship in Hannover before his home city could
strip it from him — something it last did, posthumously, to Adolf Hitler. When
even the soccer club Borussia Dortmund, which Schröder has supported since he
was 6, demanded a strong statement on Putin from him, Schröder canceled his
membership.
Calls for
his expulsion are growing louder among Social Democrats, too.
But Schröder
is undaunted. He remains chair of the shareholder committee of Nord Stream,
reportedly earning about $270,000 a year, and served as head of the supervisory
board of Nord Stream 2, which built a second pipeline connecting Russia to
Germany under the Baltic Sea, until it was shuttered before the war.
Three weeks
before Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, Gazprom — the Soviet energy
ministry turned Russian state-controlled gas company, which owns 51 percent of
Nord Stream and all of Nord Stream 2 — announced that Schröder would join its
board, too. (Schröder would not say whether he would accept the nomination.)
Since 2017,
he has also presided over the board of the Russian oil company Rosneft, earning
another $600,000 a year, according to public records, on top of his monthly
$9,000 government stipend as former chancellor.
Schröder’s
entanglement with the Russian president and Kremlin-controlled energy companies
overshadows all he achieved in seven years as chancellor, from 1998 to 2005, a
pivotal period of leadership when he was lauded for refusing to join the United
States in the Iraq War; giving immigrants a regular path to citizenship; and
putting in place far-reaching labour market overhauls that would pave the way
for a decade of growth under his successor, Angela Merkel.
That legacy
has been permanently tainted.
But even his
fiercest critics acknowledge that Schröder’s close and lucrative dealings with
Russia are also emblematic of his country’s decades-old approach of engagement
with Russia. Lobbied aggressively by Germany’s export industry and cheered on
by labor unions, successive chancellors, including Merkel, collectively
engineered Germany’s dependency on Russian energy.
“Schröder is
the tip of the iceberg,” said Wolfgang Ischinger, a former ambassador to the
United States and veteran diplomat. “But there is a whole iceberg below him.”
The Long
Shadow of Ostpolitik
Schröder was
born in 1944, a year before World War II ended, and never met his father, who
fought for the Nazis and was killed on the eastern front when the future
chancellor was only 6 months old. The horrors that the Nazis inflicted on the
Soviet Union, where 27 million people died, weighed heavily on his youth, he
said.
Schröder
joined the Social Democrats when he was 19 and was studying law during the 1968
student rebellion that challenged the silence of their parents’ generation over
Germany’s Nazi past.
A year
later, when Schröder was 25, Willy Brandt became postwar Germany’s first Social
Democratic chancellor, ushering in a new policy of engagement with the Soviet
Union that became known as Ostpolitik.
The guiding
rationale of Ostpolitik was “Wandel durch Handel,” or “change through trade,”
and would become a defining pillar of successive Social Democratic-led
administrations, including Schröder’s two decades later.
To this day,
a statue of Brandt is prominently displayed in one corner of Schröder’s office.
Schröder’s two children were both adopted from Russia.
“All of
these things influenced my relationship with Russia very early on, and as
chancellor, I actually tried to continue it that way,” he said.
When it came
to pipelines, Schröder was not the first. They were being built between Germany
and Russia even during the Cold War. Under Brandt, Germany signed a major
pipeline project with Moscow in 1970.
His
successor, Helmut Schmidt, chancellor for the rest of the 1970s and the early
1980s, oversaw an expansion of the pipelines, including another big project
known as the West Siberia Pipeline.
Although
that pipeline was uncontroversial in Germany, it was not without critics abroad
— namely, the United States. The Soviets had already invaded Afghanistan and
would soon push the Polish government to quash anti-Communist protests and
impose martial law.
“Basically,
since the 1960s, cooperation with the Soviet Union and later with Russia has been
a constant,” Schröder said.
“They got
the money, and they delivered the gas,” Schröder said of the Russians. “Even in
the toughest times of the Cold War, there were never any problems.”
After the
fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the collapse of the Soviet Union, cheap
Russian energy was seen more than ever as an earned peace dividend.
It was also
Germany’s geostrategic North Star. For a country that had abandoned a military
dimension to its foreign policy after World War II, economic interests were its
security interests.
Germany is
energy-poor, and as its coal resources diminished in the late 1990s, it needed
affordable fuel to power its export-oriented economy, one of the world’s top
five. Once the Russian pipelines were established, they fed German industry
with a steady supply of gas through long-term contracts that led Germany to
stop looking for other providers.
“This story,
among other things — the early gas pipeline business with the Soviet Union, the
attempt to find a compromise with the Soviet Union — was the basis for the
Russians being able to say, ‘OK, with this Germany, we can risk
reunification,’” Schröder said.
During his
own time in office, Schröder shepherded through Germany’s next pipeline
project, Nord Stream 1.
But his
pipeline differed from his predecessors’ in important ways. It bypassed Ukraine
and Poland, for the first time connecting Russia and Germany directly under the
Baltic Sea.
And the
Russian president with whom he was dealing was Putin.
The
Chancellor
During one
of Schröder’s first visits with Putin in Moscow, the Russian president invited
the chancellor to the sauna in his private residence outside Moscow and offered
him a beer.
Schröder
said that when the sauna suddenly caught fire, Putin tried to hurry him out,
but he insisted on finishing his beer first.
The two
leaders hit it off, and not just because of their legendary macho bravado.
Putin, a former KGB agent who had been based in Dresden, spoke fluent German
and grew up poor, like Schröder, whose mother was a cleaner who brought up five
children on her own.
“That
created a certain closeness,” Schröder said. “There was a feeling that you can
rely on one another.
“The image
that people have of Putin is only half the truth.”
In 2001,
Putin addressed German lawmakers, the first Russian president to do so.
Speaking in German, he described Russia as “a friendly European nation” whose
goal was “stable peace on the continent,” and he got a standing ovation. Among
those applauding that day was Merkel, Schröder’s successor.
Schröder
recalled the mood in those early years of the 21st century. “It felt like a new
era: the European House from Vladivostok to Lisbon,” he said.
Nord Stream
1 was a corporate project, initiated by Gazprom and a Finnish energy company
before Schröder and Putin took office, and eventually comprised German, French
and Dutch companies.
The idea was
to secure German and European gas supply at a time when quarrels between Russia
and Ukraine over transit fees and Kyiv’s siphoning off of gas raised concerns
about supply disruptions.
“Industry
eventually came and said we need more, possibly a lot more, gas,” Schröder
recalled. “We don’t just need the pipeline because we need more gas. We also
need the pipeline because of the difficulties with the pipeline in Ukraine.
“Why should
we have objected as a government? It never occurred to anyone that this could
become a problem. It was just a way of procuring gas for Germans, for Germany’s
heavy industry, and also for the chemical industry, with fewer problems and
disruptions.”
Schröder and
Putin backed the project early on and set up working groups to discuss industry
and security.
One was the
strategic working group that was presided by Klaus Mangold, a former senior
executive of Daimler and then the head of the Ost-Ausschuss, a pro-Russia lobby
group. Representatives of industry and key ministries from both countries met
several times a year in Germany and Russia. Schröder and Putin periodically
joined.
On Sept. 8,
2005, 10 days before the election in which Schröder’s Social Democrats lost to
Merkel’s conservatives, the Nord Stream 1 contract was signed by
representatives of Gazprom, E.On and BASF.
It was
celebrated by industry and politicians across the spectrum. Putin had come for
the occasion and attended the ceremony with Schröder.
“Independently
of whether he will retain his position or not,” Putin said at a joint news
conference after the signing, “we will continue to have very good relations
with the chancellor.”
The Lobbyist
In November
2005, two months after Schröder lost the election, a Gazprom executive asked to
meet. At the airport hotel in Hannover, the executive offered him the position
of chair of the newly established company in charge of building Nord Stream 1.
“It felt a
little early,” Schröder said, recounting the meeting.
He was
tempted. On his 60th birthday, a year earlier, his biographer, Reinhard
Urschel, had asked him what he wanted to do after leaving office. “Make money,”
Schröder had replied.
But it was
more than that, Schröder said. “I had been chancellor. I couldn’t go back to
being a lawyer dealing with rental contracts. I needed a project,” he said.
“Something I knew how to do and where I could serve German interests.”
When Putin
called Schröder on his cellphone the night of Dec 9, 2005, he accepted the
offer.
Many in
Germany were appalled. No chancellor before him had taken a job in a company
controlled by a foreign country, let alone one that had benefited from their
support in office.
But the
pipeline project itself remained uncontroversial.
“The next
government continued with it seamlessly,” Schröder recalled. “Nobody in the
first Merkel government said a word against it. No one!”
Ischinger,
who was Schröder’s ambassador to the United States and later ran the Munich
Security Conference, concurred.
“You can’t
blame Schröder for Nord Stream 1,” Ischinger said. “Most German politicians,
whether in government or in opposition, did not critically question this. No
one asked whether we were laying the foundation for getting ourselves into an
unhealthy dependence.”
Merkel,
through a spokesperson, declined to comment for this article.
Nord Stream
1 took six years to plan and build. In 2011, Schröder attended both opening
ceremonies — one on the Russian end, in Vyborg, along with Putin, Russia’s
prime minister at the time, and the other on the German end, in Lubmin, on the
Baltic Sea, along with Merkel and Putin’s trusted ally, Dmitry Medvedev,
Russia’s president at the time.
“This gas
pipeline will make Europe’s energy supply significantly more secure,” Schröder
said then.
Once Nord
Stream 1 was operational, Schröder set about lobbying for a second pipeline:
Nord Stream 2. That was when “the real controversy” started, Ischinger said.
Earlier in
2011, Merkel had stunned the world, including her own country, by announcing
that Germany would be phasing out nuclear power after the disaster at the
Japanese nuclear plant in Fukushima. Under pressure from German industry to
identify alternative sources of energy, she was open to Nord Stream 2.
“They said
we need a transitional technology; we won’t be able to do it with renewables
alone, at least not at a price that doesn’t get us into financial
difficulties,” Schröder said. “The transition technology was gas.”
But Putin’s
invasion of Ukraine in February 2014 and then his annexation of Crimea the
following month raised questions about the viability of Nord Stream 2, as the
West put the first sanctions against Russia into place.
As
opposition to Nord Stream 2 intensified, so did Schröder’s lobbying.
His main
allies on Nord Stream 2 in the Merkel government, said Christoph Heusgen,
Merkel’s chief foreign policy adviser until 2017, were the economics minister
and vice chancellor, Sigmar Gabriel, and the foreign minister, Frank-Walter
Steinmeier, both Social Democrats like the former chancellor and both from his
home state, Lower Saxony.
Steinmeier,
now Germany’s federal president, had worked for Schröder when he was governor
of Lower Saxony in the 1990s and later moved with him to the chancellery.
Gabriel was Schröder’s successor as governor in Lower Saxony.
The
revolving door of contacts worried some lawmakers enough to ask the government
to disclose a list of meetings between politicians and representatives of Nord
Stream 2.
According to
the resulting report, from January 2015 to October 2017, there were 62 such
meetings, including 20 with Gabriel and 10 with Steinmeier or his ambassadors
in Brussels and Moscow.
Matthias
Warnig, CEO of Nord Stream 2, who took part in 19 of the meetings in the
report, has acknowledged having been a former spy of the Stasi, the former
secret police of Communist East Germany. Stasi records show that in February
1988, both he and Putin, when he was stationed in Dresden as a KGB officer,
were awarded medals for their service. But Warnig has denied reports that he
had recruited spies for Putin in their old days.
In February
2015, Schröder took Warnig to see Gabriel to discuss cooperation with Russia,
according to the list of meetings provided in the report. He also accompanied
Nord Stream 2 executives to see Steinmeier’s ambassadors to Moscow and Brussels
at the time.
Steinmeier
declined to be interviewed for this article. Gabriel texted to say he only met
“representatives of Russia and Gazprom between 2014 and 2016” to “avert a
looming supply stop of Russia to Ukraine.”
He added,
“Should you put my visits and meetings in Russia in a different context, I want
to inform you now that I will initiate legal steps.”
One big
event included a 70th birthday party for Schröder hosted by Nord Stream at the
majestic Yusupov Palace in St Petersburg, Russia. Putin attended, as did
Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Warnig.
Nord Stream
2 was approved in June 2015, the same year that Gazprom was also allowed under
the Merkel government to buy Germany’s biggest strategic gas storage facility,
where it has kept levels of gas conspicuously low for the past year in what may
have been preparation for providing leverage for Putin in his war.
But Schröder
said he was unbothered by the growing dependency, or by American and Eastern
European warnings about Putin weaponizing energy supplies.
The
Russians, he argued, had always been reliable when it came to delivering oil
and gas.
“Why should
we have been distrustful? It always worked,” Schröder said. “For us, dependency
meant double dependency. The so-called energy weapon is ambiguous. They need
oil and gas to pay for their budget. And we need oil and gas to heat and to
keep the economy going.”
The
reasoning explains why Schröder said he promoted the deal last year — even in
the middle of Russia’s troop buildup — for Russian oil company Rosneft to buy
up the majority share of the critical oil refinery in Schwedt, in northeastern
Germany.
Although the
strategic refinery went to a Russian company, Schröder argued that the deal was
ultimately in Germany’s interest.
“We made
sure that Shell couldn’t sell to some unknown private equity,” he said. “They
would have sold it off immediately.
“If the oil
doesn’t flow anymore, Schwedt is finished,” he said, “with all the consequences
that this has for northeast Germany, including Berlin.”
The Mediator
In early
March, just over a week into the war, Schröder said he was contacted via a
Swiss media company, Ringier, by Ukrainian officials asking if he might be
available to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv.
Schröder said
he sought reassurance from the Ukrainian officials that the government of
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky supported the initiative.
The answer
from Kyiv was swift but cautious. An opposition lawmaker, Rustem Umerov, was
sent to see Schröder in Istanbul to lay out the Ukrainian demands. The two men
met for two hours March 7.
Afterward,
in the taxi to the airport, Schröder called a trusted contact at the Russian
Embassy in Berlin to ask if Putin would see him. Ten minutes later, he had the
green light, and on March 9, a Russian jet was sent to Istanbul to pick him up.
In Moscow,
Schröder was treated like a head of state: The coronavirus quarantine
requirement was waived in return for a Russian PCR test, and he got to sit at
Putin’s now famous 20-foot-long table. After meeting with Putin, a day later he
also met with the president’s main negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, and Roman
Abramovich, an oligarch who has served as an emissary between the Kremlin and
Zelenskyy.
“What I can
tell you is that Putin is interested in ending the war,” Schröder said. “But
that’s not so easy. There are a few points that need to be clarified.”
He reported
back to Umerov in Istanbul on March 13. Since then, there has been no further
contact. Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Berlin, declared the initiative
to have “failed.”
Schröder
said he was ready to meet either side again.
Even now,
two months into the war, Schröder believes that whatever happens, Russian gas
and oil will keep flowing. The government should not impose an energy embargo,
he said.
“My advice
is to think about what an export-dependent economy can still cope with and what
it can’t cope with anymore,” he said.
What if
Russia turns off the tap?
“It won’t
happen,” Schröder said. But if it did, “then I would resign.”
The Pariah
With the
criticism of him mounting this year, it has gotten lonely for Schröder at home.
He recently took up playing the piano. Outside his house, a police car is
keeping watch day and night. Many of his old Social Democratic party friends
have disavowed him.
But if there
is one place where Schröder still seems to be appreciated, it is Russia.
Putin spoke
fondly of Schröder in February during a joint news conference with Scholz, the
current German chancellor, who visited the Kremlin in a last-ditch effort to
avert war.
“Mr Schröder
is an honest man whom we respect and whose goal is first and foremost to
promote the interests of his own country, the Federal Republic of Germany,”
Putin said. “Let German citizens open their purses, have a look inside and ask
themselves whether they are ready to pay three to five times more for
electricity, for gas and for heating. If they are not, they should thank Mr
Schröder because this is his achievement, a result of his work.”
On Russian
state television, Schröder is frequently cited as a Western voice of reason,
proof of the Kremlin’s contention that Europe’s current leaders have sold their
countries’ interests out to a “Russophobic” United States.
In January,
Dmitry Kiselyov, host of the marquee weekly news program on Russian state
television, “Vesti Nedeli,” lauded Schröder as the last German chancellor
before Europe “lost its own voice” in foreign affairs.
“It was all
downhill from there,” Kiselyov intoned.
But to
Putin’s critics, Schröder is the epitome of a craven class of Western
politicians who enable Putin by financing and legitimizing the Kremlin.
After
Putin’s main domestic rival, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned in 2020 in what the
German government, among others, said appeared to be a state-sponsored
assassination attempt, Schröder publicly played down the matter in the German
news media.
Asked about
it in the interviews, he noted that Navalny had been convicted in Russia. Last
month, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony after being found
guilty by a Russian court of large-scale fraud and contempt. I pointed out that
he had been poisoned. “Yes, but by whom?” Schröder replied.
After he
came out of a coma after being poisoned, Navalny told Bild, a German tabloid,
that Schröder was “Putin’s errand boy who protects murderers.”
Still,
Schröder holds to his unwavering belief that peace and prosperity in Germany
and Europe will always depend on dialogue with Russia.
“You can’t
isolate a country like Russia in the long run, neither politically nor
economically,” he said. “German industry needs the raw materials that Russia
has. It’s not just oil and gas; it’s also rare earths. And these are raw
materials that cannot simply be substituted.
“When this
war is over,” Schröder said, “we will have to go back to dealing with Russia.
We always do.”
© 2022 The
New York Times Company