What would Plato think of ChatGPT?

Finally, Plato may have argued that ChatGPT and other AI systems cannot fully replace human beings in specific tasks and roles. While AI can perform certain tasks more efficiently and accurately than humans, it cannot replicate the emotional intelligence, empathy, and moral reasoning essential for many jobs, such as teaching, counselling, and healthcare. Plato's views on ethics would not directly support the use of AI in healthcare. However, it is possible that Plato's belief in objective morality and the existence of eternal, perfect Forms could be interpreted as being supportive of using AI in situations where it can help to achieve moral and ethical goals.

For example, in healthcare, AI can be used to make diagnoses and treatment decisions more accurately and efficiently, which could promote the health and well-being of patients. This could align with Plato's belief that there is a higher objective morality that we can reach. If we managed to teach those 'eternal ideas' to artificial intelligence, then he may have considered their use justified.

However, it is essential to note the many ethical considerations and potential risks associated with using AI in healthcare. Careful regulation and oversight are needed to ensure the technology is used responsibly and ethically. The Ancient Greeks were not infallible. Plato made a mistake by considering memory as a goal in and of itself, as opposed to a way for individuals to have information at their disposal to improve their analyses and arguments.

The more than 12,000 lines in the Odyssey inspired the Greeks to create a variety of methods for memorising poetry. But, when it became available in a written form that is easily accessible, was there a need to memorise it? We should not oppose a method that makes it easier to gather information, just as Plato was mistaken to dread the written word.

With the advent of advanced technologies like ChatGPT and other AI systems, we have access to vast amounts of information and knowledge that would have been unimaginable in Plato's time. These technologies can be powerful tools that help us remember and retrieve information quickly and efficiently. They can also allow us to organise and analyse data in ways that would not previously have been possible.

Like computers, ChatGPT and other AI systems may also serve as a supplement to our own memories rather than a replacement. They can help us remember important facts and figures, dates and events, and other information that might be difficult to recall. They can also allow us to remember things that we might not have been able to remember otherwise, such as large amounts of data or complex information.

However, let us not cast Plato aside entirely. If we don't put effort into bettering ourselves and become solely reliant on these technologies, we will lose aspects of our everyday experiences. Not all of these things may be important in the future, but some could be. Therefore, finding a balance between using technology to improve our lives and developing our capabilities is crucial.

Despite our speculation, we must remember that Plato lived in a very different time and context, and it is difficult to say how he would have viewed specific modern technologies like ChatGPT or the application of AI in healthcare. However, by using the lens of this particular philosopher, whose influence has guided generations of thinking, we can look at the concept of AI through a fresh lens. One that is, perhaps, useful for the future.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.