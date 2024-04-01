Ukraine's energy system far from collapse despite weeks of Russian strikes

Recent Russian attacks have caused significant damage to the Ukrainian power system, but a total collapse is unlikely, the head of Ukraine's national grid company Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said on Monday.

Since March 22, the Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian thermal and hydropower stations as well as main networks on an almost daily basis, which has led to blackouts in many regions of the country.

"Their (the Russians') goal is to impose blackouts in some major Ukrainian cities, and our goal is to prevent it," Kudrytskyi told Reuters in an interview.

The county's largest private energy company, DTEK, has said the attacks damaged five of its six power plants, which lost 80% of their capacity.