    বাংলা

    What are Israel's Iron Dome and Arrow missile defences?

    Israel has been honing its air defences since coming under Iraqi Scud salvoes in the 1991 Gulf war

    Reuters
    Published : 14 April 2024, 06:51 PM
    Updated : 14 April 2024, 06:51 PM

    Israel used a multi-layered defence shield to block Iran's mass drone and missile attack on Israeli territory overnight. Its defensive array includes short-range Iron Dome and long-range Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 missiles. 

    Israel has been honing its air defences since coming under Iraqi Scud salvoes in the 1991 Gulf war. 

    ARROW

    The long-range Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 system, developed by Israel with an Iranian missile threat in mind, is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth's atmosphere, using a detachable warhead that collides with the target. 

    It operates at an altitude that allows for the safe dispersal of any non-conventional warheads. 

    State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries is the project's main contractor, while Boeing BA.N is involved in producing the interceptors. 

    On Oct. 31, Israel's military said it had used the Arrow aerial defence system for the first time since the Oct 7 outbreak of the war with Hamas to intercept a surface-to-surface missile in the Red Sea fired towards its territory. 

    On Sept. 28, Germany signed a letter of commitment with Israel to buy the Arrow-3 missile defence system for nearly 4 billion euros ($4.2 billion). 

    DAVID'S SLING 

    The mid-range David's Sling system is designed to shoot down ballistic missiles fired from 100 km to 200 km (62 to 124 miles) away. 

    Developed and manufactured jointly by Israel’s state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the US Raytheon Co, David’s Sling is also designed to intercept aircraft, drones and cruise missiles. 

    IRON DOME 

    The short-range Iron Dome air defence system was built to intercept the kind of rockets fired by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza. 

    Developed by state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems with U.S. backing, it became operational in 2011. Each truck-towed unit fires radar-guided missiles to blow up short-range threats like rockets, mortars and drones in mid-air. 

    Rafael says it delivered two Iron Dome batteries to the U.S. Army in 2020. Ukraine is seeking a supply as well in its war with Russia, though Israel has so far only provided Kyiv with humanitarian support and civil defences. 

    A naval version of the Iron Dome to protect ships and sea-based assets was deployed in 2017. 

    The system quickly determines whether a rocket is on course to hit a populated area; if not, the rocket is ignored and allowed to land harmlessly. 

    Iron Dome was originally billed as providing city-sized coverage against rockets with ranges of between 4 and 70 km (2.5 to 43 miles), but experts say this has since been expanded. 

    LASER-BASED SYSTEM 

    Israel's interception systems cost between tens of thousands and millions of dollars to shoot down incoming threats. Israel is developing a laser-based system to neutralise enemy rockets and drones at an estimated cost of just $2 per interception.

    RELATED STORIES
    A drone view of San Rafael reservoir in La Calera, Colombia April 8, 2024.
    Colombia capital Bogota to ration water as reservoirs dry
    The restrictions will also apply to 11 municipalities close to the capital, affecting at least 9 million people
    Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Men - Group A - South Africa v Mexico - Sapporo Dome, Sapporo, Japan - July 28, 2021. Luke Fleurs of South Africa in action with Eduardo Aguirre of Mexico
    Former South Africa junior international shot dead in hijacking
    The 24-year-old was shot in the chest at a petrol station on Wednesday night and the assailants drove off in his vehicle
    Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies, as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 5, 2024.
    Israel destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic
    Around 80% of Gaza's fishing sector has been destroyed since Oct 7
    Muslim worshippers walk in front of the Dome of the Rock ahead of Friday prayer in the al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City Feb 9, 2024.
    Israel to set security limits on Ramadan prayers at Al Aqsa
    One of the holiest sites in the world for Muslims, sits on a hilltop in Jerusalem's Old City in a compound also revered by Jews

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor