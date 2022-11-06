    বাংলা

    French minister says will not pay for Twitter's blue checkmark

    Most French ministries, government offices and agencies, departments and prefectures have verified Twitter accounts

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 03:49 PM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 03:49 PM

    French minister and government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Sunday that he would not pay Twitter's $7.99 a month fee for account verification and that he had concerns about the ambitions of the social media platform's new owner Elon Musk.

    Twitter updated its app in Apple's App Store on Saturday to begin charging for the blue checkmarks, the first major revision since Musk took over in a $44 billion deal on Oct. 28.

    It said those who "sign up now" can receive the checkmark next to their user names, "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow".

    One of these politicians said he would not pay.

    "I invite them to decertify my account without delay if they consider that this is something that one has to start paying for," Veran told France 3 television.

    Before Musk took over, a blue checkmark next to a user name meant Twitter had confirmed the account belonged to the person or company claiming it.

    Asked whether he would continue to use Twitter following Musk's takeover, Veran said he was not sure.

    He said it was a major communication tool, with more than 10 million French users, but added: "The fact that this major global tool belongs to one man, and that he displays ambitions that worry me a bit - at least some of them - means that I will remain vigilant and that I will take my own responsibilities if necessary."

    Like nearly all French government ministers, Veran has a verified Twitter account with a blue checkmark beside his name. The former health minister has nearly 425,000 followers on his @olivierveran account.

    French President Emmanuel Macron's @EmmanuelMacron account, also verified, has 8.8 million followers. His Elysee palace official account, @Elysee, has 2.8 million followers.

    Most French ministries, government offices and agencies, departments and prefectures also have verified Twitter accounts, as do many towns, cultural institutions and even Paris metro lines.

    RELATED STORIES
    SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, US, June 13, 2019.
    Why does Musk want to make an ‘everything app’?
    The question arises after the billionaire chief executive of Tesla Inc reverses course on his earlier decision not to buy Twitter Inc
    A survivor of India's Partition looks through a virtual reality headset at footage made by Project Dastaan, a non-profit that seeks to connect witnesses of the 1947 Partition to their ancestral homes and villages.
    India Partition: Tech opens a window into the past
    Facebook, YouTube and VR are helping people in India and Pakistan connect, despite bloodshed of independence in 1947
    Teletalk to launch 5G services in key Dhaka areas in 2024
    Teletalk to launch 5G in key Dhaka areas in 2024
    The project titled 'Commercial Launch of 5G Technology on Teletalk's Network in Dhaka Metropolitan Area' is set to cost Tk 2.36bn
    Apple vs Samsung: Judge sets new trial dates
    Apple vs Samsung: Judge sets new trial dates
    A federal judge has set new trial dates in November to decide whether $450.5 million of damages awarded by a jury to Apple Inc in a patent dispute with Samsung Electronics should stand, according to a ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher