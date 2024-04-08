IUB team finishes in top 15 at SAUVC 24

A team from the Independent University, Bangladesh has finished in the top 15 of the Singapore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Competition (SAUVC 24), also known as SAUVC 24.

Team IUB BongoMarine placed in the top 15 out of 46 teams that took part in the event, which serves as ‘a pivotal platform for advancements in underwater robotics’, according to a statement from IUB.

“SAUVC challenges teams to create autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) capable of executing intricate tasks that mirror real-world underwater operations. These tasks encompass navigating obstacles, visually identifying and interacting with objects, and utilising acoustic localisation and robotic manipulation in a controlled pool setting, emulating challenges AUVs encounter in the ocean.”

BongoMarine was the only Bangladeshi team to place that high at the event co-organised by the IEEE Oceanic Engineering Society, and supported by the National University of Singapore and Singapore Polytechnic.