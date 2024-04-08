    বাংলা

    IUB team finishes in top 15 at SAUVC 24

    IUB BongoMarine finished in the top 15 out of 46 teams at the event, which serves as a platform for advances in underwater robotics

    Published : 8 April 2024, 08:47 AM
    Updated : 8 April 2024, 08:47 AM

    A team from the Independent University, Bangladesh has finished in the top 15 of the Singapore Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Competition (SAUVC 24), also known as SAUVC 24.

    Team IUB BongoMarine placed in the top 15 out of 46 teams that took part in the event, which serves as ‘a pivotal platform for advancements in underwater robotics’, according to a statement from IUB.

    “SAUVC challenges teams to create autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) capable of executing intricate tasks that mirror real-world underwater operations. These tasks encompass navigating obstacles, visually identifying and interacting with objects, and utilising acoustic localisation and robotic manipulation in a controlled pool setting, emulating challenges AUVs encounter in the ocean.”

    BongoMarine was the only Bangladeshi team to place that high at the event co-organised by the IEEE Oceanic Engineering Society, and supported by the National University of Singapore and Singapore Polytechnic.

    The team included research assistants from IUB's Center for Industrial Automation, Robotics, and Internet of Things Lab (RIoT Center), and FabLab, as well as students from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), IUB said. Md Hasibur Rahman was team director and initiator; Noor-E-Sadman acted as coordinator of the Sensor and Image Processing Sub-Subdivision; Md Fayed Al Monir was coordinator of Mechanics and Design; Tahfizul Hasan Zihan was the strategic lead; Rahat Hasan Shihab the technical lead; Hana Sultan Zafi the sub-division lead; Mukut Protimm Memo worked on crew fabrication; and Jahid Hasan Rovin, Abun Fattah Lam, and Faizul Hossain made up the crew.

    The team’s automated underwater vehicle boasted a lightweight design and was capable of diving up to depths of 50 metres. It was equipped with sonar ping technology for detailed exploration and object detection up to 300 metres away and could be used for tasks such as underwater mapping, exploration, and potentially life-saving operations during boat accidents.

    “The device underscores our commitment to leveraging technological advancements for societal betterment, particularly in enhancing maritime safety and exploration capabilities,” Team Director Hasibur said. “If scaled up with support through industry-academia collaboration, this device could have meaningful applications in exploring natural gas reserves in the Bay of Bengal and also during rescue operations after naval accidents.”

    “Through this initiative, we aspire not only to showcase the ingenuity and potential of Team IUB BongoMarine but also to inspire future generations of engineers and scientists to explore the vast possibilities within marine robotics,” said Saadia Binte Alam, associate professor and head of the Department of CSE at IUB, who helped guide the team.

    “Aligned with the spirit of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Sciences, our endeavour aims to foster a deeper understanding and sustainable utilization of oceans through technology.”

