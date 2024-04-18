Slow internet likely for an hour early on Friday

Internet users across Bangladesh may experience temporary slowdowns or interruptions in the wee hours of Friday.



The maintenance work on the country's second submarine cable SEA-ME-WE 5 installed at Kuakata will be under way from 3am to 4am, Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC said in a statement.





As a result, the circuits connected through the submarine cable will be partially or completely closed.



Internet users across the country may experience internet slowdown or the internet services can be disrupted due to the maintenance operations during the time, the statement added.