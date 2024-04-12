Epic Games proposes Google app store reforms after antitrust win

“Fortnite” video game maker Epic Games has urged a federal judge in California to force Google to open up its Play Store to greater competition after a jury found the US tech giant had abused its power as a gatekeeper for apps on the Android mobile platform.

Epic made its proposal in a court filing on Thursday to US District Judge James Donato in San Francisco, seeking among other things to require Google Play Store to allow the distribution of competing third-party app stores for six years and also limit the company’s ability to make agreements with device makers to restrict preloading of competing app stores.