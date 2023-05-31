Goddamn gears up to unleash sonic fury at Bangladesh Thrashfest 2023

Stripe: What is the current state of Dhaka's underground metal scene?

Arif: I think that the scene is in the process of rebuilding. The oomph that it had before the pandemic hit in 2020 is gone, but those of us who are still at it, old and new, are doing our best to put out new music and play live shows as frequently as possible. Gigs are starting to re-emerge, and with the return of the National Library Auditorium, considered the Mecca of the underground metal scene, after five long years, I'm hopeful that we can regain that oomph again.

Stripe: Is metal still rebellious?

Arif: I believe that music gets its nature from the performers, and rebellion is low on fuel at the moment. With the advent of social media and the hyper-individualistic society we live in today, we don't believe anyone or care about anything other than ourselves. We have laws that make us forget how to be rebellious or speak up about anything. Everyone is a keyboard warrior, a big mouth on social media doing nothing but virtue signalling. I want to say more but don't want to end up in jail, or worse, get cancelled.

Hamim: I believe so. Despite the competition from two well-funded mainstream musical events, we will launch Bangladesh Thrashfest 2023 on Jun 2. We will not back down. No underground metal bands follow popular trends. We have our original style and if it clicks with the audience, then kudos to us. If it doesn't, so be it.

Stripe: What are your thoughts on mainstream music?

Hamim: The concept of mainstream music has changed over the years. There are many platforms available to musicians these days. There are opportunities to build a fanbase online. But then, are you going to focus on the music or the marketing? It takes a lot of effort and brainstorming to do both successfully. You can work hard, make your way into everybody's phone, and become a mainstream band. How difficult can it be?

Stripe: What changes would you like to see in the music industry?

Hamim: We need more music-centric venues in Bangladesh. Booking an auditorium at Dhaka's Shilpakala Academy is difficult and expensive. There is a scarcity of alternative venues, which are also costly to reserve. Money can be raised for big open-air events, but it becomes challenging to manage funding for a gathering of 300 people at an indoor venue. There used to be a lot of indoor concerts several years back, and Dhaka boasted at least four or five active venues. But that trend has disappeared now. I would like to see dedicated spaces where artists can perform and sell their merchandise; there should be some in every district. Metal bands would then be able to tour all across Bangladesh. It would increase crowd engagement and promote cultural exchange. When you play live, you get to see the audience's reaction, and it helps you figure out what works musically and what doesn't.