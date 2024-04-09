A Chandpur woman suspected her husband of cheating. She killed her two daughters before taking her own life

Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children from a home in East Larua village in Chandpur’s Faridganj after a suspected murder-suicide.
It is believed Akhtar Shima, 25, killed her two daughters Arifa, 4, and Ariya, 2, because she suspected her husband was having an extramarital affair, said Md Saidul Islam, acting chief of Faridganj Police Station.
Police went to the home of Arif, who had recently returned from abroad, on Tuesday afternoon when the incident was reported, the OC said. The initial investigation found the bodies of Arif’s wife and two daughters hanged from a ceiling fan.
The situation seemed strange because the family was not having financial difficulties, nor did it seem as if they had drifted apart, Saidul said.
But, speaking with Arif, it became clear that his wife suspected him of having an affair, he said.
Police believe the suspected affair was the cause of the suicide. Arif has been detained and is being interrogated for details, the OC added.
Mostofa Kotwal, Shima’s father, said Arif and his daughter had wed six years ago. Arif then went to Dubai to work and had returned a month ago.
Asked whether the couple had been arguing, Kotwal said he had not heard of any such incident. The two married after a dowry of Tk 400,000 was paid.
Arif’s family did not wish to comment on the situation.
A clash occurred between the families of Shima and Arif in front of the police. People on both sides of the clash were injured. Additional police personnel were deployed in the area after the violence.