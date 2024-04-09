A Chandpur woman suspected her husband of cheating. She killed her two daughters before taking her own life

Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her two children from a home in East Larua village in Chandpur’s Faridganj after a suspected murder-suicide.

It is believed Akhtar Shima, 25, killed her two daughters Arifa, 4, and Ariya, 2, because she suspected her husband was having an extramarital affair, said Md Saidul Islam, acting chief of Faridganj Police Station.

Police went to the home of Arif, who had recently returned from abroad, on Tuesday afternoon when the incident was reported, the OC said. The initial investigation found the bodies of Arif’s wife and two daughters hanged from a ceiling fan.

The situation seemed strange because the family was not having financial difficulties, nor did it seem as if they had drifted apart, Saidul said.