How ‘Dragon Ball Z’ helped me overcome social anxiety and make friends

I was 11 and my insides had just turned to jelly.

I was 7,000 miles from home, enrolled in a new school, and just had a fight with the first friend I had made in a strange, alien country.

It was recess. I couldn’t muster the courage to go outside and try unfamiliar games like kickball in the cold air. So I pretended to feel sick and stayed in.

To be fair, there was a weird feeling in my stomach like a gelatinous slime was worming its way through my gut. Oh, I thought, guess this is what loneliness feels like.

I tried to distract myself. Two other boys had stayed in the classroom too, but they were far from quiet.

Michael – tall, broad, good-natured – and Lorenzo – wiry and witty – were engaged in a deep, animated discussion over a piece of paper.

My eyes fell on it. There, sketched in thick pencil lines, was a familiar face. Before I could overthink the situation, the words burst from my mouth:

“Is that Piccolo?”