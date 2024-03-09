The legacy of manga artist Akira Toriyama will endure

I was 8 years old when I discovered Dragon Ball Z on Toonami.
I remember waiting impatiently for 5 pm every day to see Goku and the Z warriors battle it out against formidable foes. Sure, some episodes are slower than others. But the show was still packed with exciting action and resonant themes of hope and self-improvement.
Growing up, I wanted to live like Goku. Eat well, sleep well, and work your heart out. And I wasn’t the only one. Many people around the world, especially kids, were inspired in that same way.
These characters, the world they lived in, and much more were the work of one man – Akira Toriyama.
Trying to sum up the scope of Toriyama’s influence seems a bit ridiculous. He was a titan in the world of manga and anime. His vibrant art style and relatable heroes revolutionised the entire form of Japanese comics aimed at boys and young men. The work of this quiet manga artist ignited a global phenomenon.
Toriyama’s legacy transcends borders and generations in a testament to the power of storytelling.
His influence stretches far beyond the pages of comics, even shaping animation and video games with his unforgettable character designs.
He transformed the landscape of popular culture in ways that continue to resonate with millions worldwide.
Toriyama was born in 1955 and, inspired by the legendary works of Astro Boy creator Osamu Tezuka and Go Nagai’s Mazinger Z, he embarked on a relentless pursuit of artistic mastery.
His dedication landed him at Shueisha, a prestigious manga publisher. Here, his early creations, like the wacky and irreverent Dr. Slump (1980), showcased his fondness for slapstick humour and quirky characters.
These early works not only garnered critical acclaim but also established his signature comedic style – a playful charm that would become a cornerstone of his success.
However, it was with Dragon Ball (1984) that Toriyama truly unleashed his creative hurricane. The sci-fi martial arts epic, chronicling the adventures of the spiky-haired Saiyan warrior, Goku, took the world by storm.
It wasn't just the action-packed fight sequences that captivated audiences; it was the blend of humour, endearing characters, and a narrative that championed self-improvement, friendship, and pushing yourself beyond your limits.
Dragon Ball heralded a tectonic shift in the manga landscape. Toriyama's art style, characterized by dynamic action sequences and expressive characters (like Goku's signature grin and Vegeta’s signature smirk), became a blueprint for the genre.
His storytelling, with its emphasis on personal growth and the power of teamwork and friendship, resonated with readers on a global scale, becoming an inspiration for countless creators to come.
But Toriyama's genius isn’t just in the explosive fight sequences that have become synonymous with his work. His true strength lies in his ability to craft relatable characters.
Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Gohan, and the rest of the Dragon Ball cast, even the villains, have become cultural icons, beloved for their flaws, humour, and unwavering determination.
His stories tackled broad themes of good versus evil, self-discovery, and the importance of hope that resonated with readers.
The manga would eventually become a mammoth franchise, spawning a massive and beloved anime series, video games, movies, and a seemingly endless stream of merchandise.
In the West, Dragon Ball propelled manga and anime into the mainstream, influencing Western animation and introducing the world to the richness of Japanese storytelling.
While Dragon Ball remains his magnum opus, Toriyama's influence extends far beyond that singular creation.
In Japan, his work in video games – particularly the iconic Dragon Quest series – defined the visual identity of the Japanese role-playing game. Toriyama’s involvement in other games like Chrono Trigger showcased his ability to craft fantastical worlds and memorable heroes in a completely different medium.
Generations of manga artists, including Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto), Eiichiro Oda (One Piece), Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail), and Tite Kubo (Bleach) cite Toriyama as an inspiration.
But, despite this immense fame and influence, Toriyama has largely remained a private figure, often preferring to let his art do the talking. He famously retired from creating new manga in the late 1990s, only returning for occasional side stories.
However, the impact of his work has not diminished, with the Dragon Ball Super anime series and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot video game carrying the torch.
Whether in Japan, the US, or across the globe, fans still celebrate Toriyama’s work. It transcends barriers of language and culture through its universal messages.
His passing leaves the world of pop culture in a slightly sadder and less vibrant place.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.