The legacy of manga artist Akira Toriyama will endure

I was 8 years old when I discovered Dragon Ball Z on Toonami.

I remember waiting impatiently for 5 pm every day to see Goku and the Z warriors battle it out against formidable foes. Sure, some episodes are slower than others. But the show was still packed with exciting action and resonant themes of hope and self-improvement.

Growing up, I wanted to live like Goku. Eat well, sleep well, and work your heart out. And I wasn’t the only one. Many people around the world, especially kids, were inspired in that same way.

These characters, the world they lived in, and much more were the work of one man – Akira Toriyama.