Akira Toriyama, creator of 'Dragon Ball' manga series, dies at 68

Akira Toriyama, the creator of 'Dragon Ball', one of the most influential and best-selling Japanese comics of all time, has died at the age of 68.

He succumbed to acute subdural hematoma, a type of bleeding near the brain, the BBC reported on Friday, citing the artist’s studio.

Dragon Ball is hugely popular around the world and the comic series has also spawned cartoon and film versions.

Fans have paid tribute to Toriyama for creating characters that have become a part of their childhood, the BBC said.

The Dragon Ball comic series debuted in 1984. It follows a boy named Son Goku in his quest to collect magical dragon balls to defend Earth against alien humanoids called Saiyans.