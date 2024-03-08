    বাংলা

    Akira Toriyama, creator of 'Dragon Ball' manga series, dies at 68

    He passed away on Mar 1 and only his family and very few friends attended his funeral, the Dragon Ball website said

    Published : 8 March 2024, 06:23 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2024, 06:23 AM

    Akira Toriyama, the creator of 'Dragon Ball', one of the most influential and best-selling Japanese comics of all time, has died at the age of 68.

    He succumbed to acute subdural hematoma, a type of bleeding near the brain, the BBC reported on Friday, citing the artist’s studio.

    Dragon Ball is hugely popular around the world and the comic series has also spawned cartoon and film versions.

    Fans have paid tribute to Toriyama for creating characters that have become a part of their childhood, the BBC said.

    The Dragon Ball comic series debuted in 1984. It follows a boy named Son Goku in his quest to collect magical dragon balls to defend Earth against alien humanoids called Saiyans.

    Toriyama had uncompleted work at the time of his death, the report said.

    He died on Mar 1 and only his family and very few friends attended his funeral, according to a statement from the Dragon Ball website.

    "He would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world," his studio said.

    "We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come," it added.

    Born in Nagoya, Japan in 1955, Toriyama broke into the comic book world in the early 1980s with Dr Slump, which tells the story of a little girl robot Arale and her scientist creator.

    But Dragon Ball was his most famous work. To many fans, Son Goku's journey from a kid who fumbles in his martial arts training to a high-flying hero who can shoot bolts of electricity from his hands mirrors their own struggles against self-doubt as they grew into adulthood.

    Dragon Ball inspired fan fiction writers and cosplayers who style their hair like the characters' sharp and pointed locks.

    The cartoon version has been dubbed in numerous languages and Dragon Ball action figures are a staple in toy stores from Japan to China and Southeast Asia.

