Astronomers unravel the mystery of the 'Dragon's Egg' nebula

The triple system's two innermost members included a larger star - perhaps 25 to 30 times the mass of the sun - and a smaller one - maybe five to 10 times the sun's mass.

The more massive one evolved more quickly than the other, with its outer layer engulfing the smaller star and triggering a merger that ejected into space the gas and dust that make up the nebula, the researchers said.

This occurred very recently in a cosmic time scale - about 7,500 years ago, based on the expansion velocity of the material in the nebula. It consists of mostly hydrogen and helium, but also an unusually large amount of nitrogen, thanks to the merger.

Many sun-sized stars generate magnetic fields.

"For low-mass stars like our sun, convective heating - like the movement of hot water in a radiator in your home - creates a movement of stellar material. This in turn creates a dynamo effect which induces a magnetic field," Frost said.

"However, for massive stars - greater than eight times the mass of our sun - different heating effects are in play, and so explaining the presence of magnetic fields for these types of stars is more tricky. This merger scenario ticks all the boxes," Frost added.

About 7 percent of massive stars are known to have a magnetic field. The second star in this binary system, uninvolved in the violent merger, does not.

Stellar magnetic fields store immense amounts of energy. The sun's magnetic storms can interact with Earth's atmosphere and create our planet's thrilling auroras, but also can disrupt radio signals and navigation systems.

An image of the nebula released with the study is visually striking.

"The richness of the physics and chemistry at play gave rise to a beautiful structure," Sana said.