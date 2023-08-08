How the irresistible charm of the humble Bangladeshi puff pastry overcame my grumpiness

My love of puff pastries extended to the evenings when a patties seller passed through our neighbourhood touting his resounding sales slogan of 'hot patties'. My parents never bought them for me because the seller used lard in their pastry. Thankfully, my downstairs neighbour was generous enough to get an extra patty whenever she grabbed a couple for her sons. Lard or not, the crisp, flaky crust was the star of the show.

As I grew older and burgers and chicken wings became easier to find, I ate fewer patties and pies. But the buttery smell of puff pastry still regularly wafted through our house because my mother had finally discovered her favourite breakfast food – the croissant. But not only was the name fancy, it had a price point to match, costing at least four times as much as the neighbourhood hawker's hot patties.

Funnily enough, it took until I went to England for my higher studies to reconnect with my old patty and pie friends. Living in the north of England, it was almost impossible to escape its most popular food chain - Greggs - which focused solely on baked puff-pastry-based items. Their signature item is the sausage roll (they sell over half a million in the UK each year). But what stole my heart was their festive bake, a seasonal delight available around Christmas. With its creamy chicken and leek filling, it had the warm familiarity of the King's chicken pie but added the delightful twist of fruity cranberry jam.