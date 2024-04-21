    বাংলা

    Two Bangladeshi fishermen shot by Myanmar Navy in Naf River

    Myanmar Navy personnel opened fire even after the fishermen waved a Bangladeshi flag

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 April 2024, 03:22 PM
    Updated : 21 April 2024, 03:22 PM

    Two Bangladeshi fishermen have been injured in the Naf River in Cox’s Bazar after being allegedly shot by Myanmar Navy.

    The incident took place in the Naikhongdia area at the estuary of Naf River around 10:30am on Sunday, Teknaf Police Station chief Osman Goni said.

    The injured are Mohammad Faruq, 35, a Shah Pori’s Island native and Mohammad Ismail, 20, a resident of Teknaf’s Majherpar area.

    The Myanmar Navy personnel opened fire when the fishermen on a trawler named FB Mayer Doa was returning to the Shah Pori’s Island jetty after fishing from the sea, according to Goni.

    The injured were taken to Teknaf Hospital and Faruq was transferred to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital because he was in a serious condition with three bullets in his hands and legs, said   Suraiya Yasmin, a medical officer at Teknaf Upazila Health Complex.

    “I was hit by a bullet when I was trying to get inside from the top of the trawler,“ said injured fisherman Ismail.

    “We were in the Bangladeshi waters of the Naf River and requested them not to shoot. We waved a Bangladeshi flag, but they didn’t care,” said Mohammad Yousuf, the driver of the trawler.

    The Border Guard Bangladesh and Bangladesh Coast Guard have not issued a statement regarding the incident.

