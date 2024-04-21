Two Bangladeshi fishermen shot by Myanmar Navy in Naf River

Two Bangladeshi fishermen have been injured in the Naf River in Cox’s Bazar after being allegedly shot by Myanmar Navy.

The incident took place in the Naikhongdia area at the estuary of Naf River around 10:30am on Sunday, Teknaf Police Station chief Osman Goni said.

The injured are Mohammad Faruq, 35, a Shah Pori’s Island native and Mohammad Ismail, 20, a resident of Teknaf’s Majherpar area.

The Myanmar Navy personnel opened fire when the fishermen on a trawler named FB Mayer Doa was returning to the Shah Pori’s Island jetty after fishing from the sea, according to Goni.