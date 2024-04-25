Poultry farmers, traders fear losses as chickens die, eggs rot in extreme heat

Poultry farmer Harunur Rashid started raising 10,000 chickens as he was expecting huge sales during and after Eid-ul-Fitr. A rise in prices also gave him hope of a good profit this season.

But the deaths of 200 broiler chickens in two days because of excessive heat have now forced him to seek ways to prevent losses.

He has spent Tk 60,000 on medicines and installed new fans to keep the chickens alive, which cost him another Tk 100,000. He is bracing for a huge electricity bill this month.

“All in all, I’m in pain. If this situation continues, I’ll be in great danger,” said the farmer from Gazipur’s Sreepur.

Traders said they are aso in trouble as they need to keep the chickens longer because of a fall in demand after Eid.

Md Jisan, a trader at Ma Fatema Chicken House in Dhaka’s Kawran Bazar, said he is losing 10 to 15 chickens a day.