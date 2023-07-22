The hunt for Dhaka’s best dumplings

As many gourmands, from Anthony Bourdain to Jonathan Gold, will tell you – the best way to find a good meal is to look for places frequented by local people.



It might be my privilege speaking, but I had never even heard of this shop before looking for it on Google Maps. So much for my credibility. In my defence, I’ve never even seen one of their signboards. But they still make some of the best dumplings I’ve ever had at a low price.



The Momo Blast cart is located at one end of Mohammadpur’s Salimullah Road. And, as a testament to its quality, it is usually swarming with students from the area.



For only Tk 120, you get six piping hot chicken momo pieces and three separate dips – green chutney, sesame sauce, and our old friend chilli oil.



The filling has carrot and cabbage mixed in but is quite generous with the chicken. The wrapper is as thin as can be expected from a cart that steams hundreds of dumplings every hour. And the dips truly elevate it – my favourite being the fresh green chutney.



Dumplings are like little parcels of joy that unite people across different cultures. And if you’re in Dhaka, there’s no need to break the bank to grab a fresh batch for your very own. Happy hunting.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.