The hunt for Dhaka’s best dumplings

Some types of food can be found all over the world. Consider the humble flatbread, which can take the form of the Bengali ruti, the Mexican tortilla, and the Middle Eastern pita. Noodles, though often associated with East Asia, can also take the form of Italian pasta, German spätzle, and the thin vermicelli we use for shemai.
Dumplings are no exception. From American hot pockets to Polish pierogies, and yes, even the Bengali puli pitha are different styles of dumplings.
But we usually have something more specific when hunting for dumplings - the Asian variety.
As someone who frequently visited London’s Chinatown during her higher education, I’ve often eaten my fill of authentic dumplings. My favourite were the soup dumplings from the Taiwanese chain Din Tai Fun. Though I’ve had them many times and even understand the technique, finding soup inside an intact dumpling has always fascinated me. It’s a shame they’re not more widely available in Dhaka yet.
But don’t worry. We still have incredible dumpling destinations for different price points and differing palates. Here are three of the best.
YUM CHA DISTRICT – A PIONEER IN DUMPLING POPULARITY
Yum Cha District pioneered the popularity of dim sum in Dhaka and might still be the most popular dumpling place in the city. Before this, our exposure to dumplings was mainly limited to the Tasty Tibet kiosks at grocery stores and spicy puli pitha at home. A few high-end restaurants sold dumplings, but YCD made the delicious parcels widely available to the public.
My favourites aren’t unexpected. In fact, they’re probably the ones enjoyed most widely in Dhaka – the wonton in chilli oil and the prawn and cream cheese Rangoon.
The wonton, with the thin wrappers, come covered in a house-made chilli oil that has the consistency of chilli jam. The flavours balance the savoury and sweet with a light, spicy punch from the chillies.
The Rangoon, on the other hand, are mild and mellow, playing more with texture than taste. The deep-fried crispy coating contrasts beautifully with the prawn filling and is complemented by the sweet chilli sauce.
You won’t break the bank by giving YCD a try. A portion of their dumplings costs Tk 400 for five pieces, a steal considering their fantastic taste.
PANDA DUMPLINGS – RUSTIC, NO FUSS, AND GENEROUS
Panda Dumplings serves a cuisine similar to YCD, but their specialty is slightly different – rustic, no-fuss Chinese food. And I’m a big fan.
Though one order of dumplings costs the same at PD, their portions are more than double, with 12 dumplings per portion at the same price as YCD.
My recommendation is their pan-fried dumplings. Though Chinese-inspired, this version reminds me of the Nepali kothey – soft and juicy with a golden crust on the bottom. The texture is divine.
PD’s dumplings may not be as pretty as those from YCD, but mixed with their punchy soy sauce-chilli oil combo, they definitely hit the spot.
MOMO BLAST – A BELOVED STUDENT STAPLE
As many gourmands, from Anthony Bourdain to Jonathan Gold, will tell you – the best way to find a good meal is to look for places frequented by local people.
It might be my privilege speaking, but I had never even heard of this shop before looking for it on Google Maps. So much for my credibility. In my defence, I’ve never even seen one of their signboards. But they still make some of the best dumplings I’ve ever had at a low price.
The Momo Blast cart is located at one end of Mohammadpur’s Salimullah Road. And, as a testament to its quality, it is usually swarming with students from the area.
For only Tk 120, you get six piping hot chicken momo pieces and three separate dips – green chutney, sesame sauce, and our old friend chilli oil.
The filling has carrot and cabbage mixed in but is quite generous with the chicken. The wrapper is as thin as can be expected from a cart that steams hundreds of dumplings every hour. And the dips truly elevate it – my favourite being the fresh green chutney.
Dumplings are like little parcels of joy that unite people across different cultures. And if you’re in Dhaka, there’s no need to break the bank to grab a fresh batch for your very own. Happy hunting.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.